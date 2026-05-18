HCM City launches 45-day crime crackdown campaign

HCM CITY — HCM City authorities have launched a 45-day high-intensity campaign targeting drug-related crimes, organised criminal networks and cyber offences as part of efforts to strengthen public security and move toward a “drug-free city” by 2030.

The campaign, running from May 15 to June 30, will focus on inspecting and dismantling hotspots linked to narcotics, violent crime, smuggling, economic offences, trade fraud and high-tech crimes, according to the municipal police department.

“The goal is to prevent the emergence of security and public order hotspots,” a representative of the HCM City Police said on Monday.

The operation follows directives from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on efforts to build HCM City into a locality free from drugs by 2030.

City authorities have also established a steering committee and supporting task force to coordinate implementation across multiple levels of government and law enforcement agencies.

During the campaign, police will review and reassess the number of drug users, supply networks and locations associated with narcotics activities to improve monitoring and management.

In addition to drug offences, the crackdown will target criminal syndicates, corruption, economic crimes, smuggling operations and violations committed in cyberspace.

The director of the HCM City Police has instructed units to strengthen local oversight and promptly detect signs of legal violations at the grassroots level. — VNS