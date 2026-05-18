Over 80 tonnes of radioactive monazite ore seized in illegal export case

LẠNG SƠN — Authorities in the northern province of Lạng Sơn Province have announced the seizure of 84 tonnes of radioactive monazite ore during export clearance procedures in what officials say is the largest case of its kind recorded in the locality.

Lạng Sơn Provincial Police said on Monday that the shipment was intercepted on May 16 and belonged to Đường Lâm JSC. Subsequent testing confirmed the ore was radioactive.

One suspect, Trần Văn Quận, 69, from HCM City, has been detained in connection with the case.

Police also searched the offices of Đường Lâm JSC and an ilmenite-zircon processing facility in Hòa Thắng Commune, Lâm Đồng Province, seizing documents and equipment linked to mineral extraction and transportation for further investigation.

Authorities said monazite is considered a strategic mineral due to its high concentration of rare earth oxides, which are used in electronics, high-tech manufacturing and nuclear technology applications. — VNS