Hà Nội goes green and digital in tourism

A glimpse of how Hà Nội is shaping its tourism through both tradition and new ideas at the Hanoi Tourism Festival 2026. From cultural spaces reflecting heritage and nearby destinations to small touches of digital experiences, the event offers visitors a simple and accessible way to explore the city.
Central Việt Nam recorded a strong start to the 2026 cruise tourism season during the early days of the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival, with successive international ship calls bringing thousands of visitors to Đà Nẵng and Huế and supporting wider tourism growth plans.
Just one month after officially opening to visitors, Nhị Hòa Community-based Tourism Village in Nhị Long Commune has quickly emerged as a popular destination, attracting large numbers of tourists eager to experience tranquil rural life along the Cổ Chiên River.
“Get on Hanoi 2026” is not only the opening event of the capital’s tourism season but also a milestone affirming Hanoi’s commitment to green, sustainable and responsible tourism development, while strengthening tourism linkages and promoting the city as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.
Over the past four decades of national renewal, tourism in An Giang has undergone a strong transformation, gradually asserting itself as a spearhead economic sector. The industry has contributed to economic restructuring, job creation and improved living standards, while serving as an effective channel for promoting the province’s cultural identity to the world.
Việt Nam’s southernmost province is gearing up for a year-long calendar of festivals, fairs and sports events as it launches the 'Cà Mau – Destination 2026' programme, aiming to welcome 8.6 million visitors and cement its place on the country’s tourism map.
Looking ahead to 2026, the tourism sector targets about 25 million international arrivals, 150 million domestic holidaymakers and total revenue of around VNĐ1.12 quadrillion (approximately US$43 billion), reflecting its ambition to develop tourism into a spearhead economic sector in line with the Government's goals.