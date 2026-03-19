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Hà Nội goes green and digital in tourism

March 19, 2026 - 17:59
A glimpse of how Hà Nội is shaping its tourism through both tradition and new ideas at the Hanoi Tourism Festival 2026. From cultural spaces reflecting heritage and nearby destinations to small touches of digital experiences, the event offers visitors a simple and accessible way to explore the city.

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