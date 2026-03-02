Forest–sea tourism boosts Tết visitor numbers in Central Highlands

HCM CITY — The Central Highlands provinces of Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai recorded strong growth in visitor arrivals and tourism revenue during the Lunar New Year holiday (Tết), driven by new tourism products linking forest and coastal experiences.

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Đắk Lắk reported that between February 17 and 22 (the first to sixth days of the first lunar month), the province welcomed an estimated 395,000 visitors, up more than 33 per cent year-on-year.

Tourism revenue was estimated at over VNĐ457 billion (US$18.7 million), an increase of 25 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

The province organised a wide range of cultural, sporting and tourism activities during the opening days of the Lunar New Year, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors.

Notably, this marks the first year Đắk Lắk has launched a tourism programme connecting forest and sea destinations during Tết, leaving a positive impression and capitalising on its advantages within a newly expanded development space.

Đặng Danh Thắng, a visitor from HCM City, said his family chose Đắk Lắk as their Tết holiday destination this year.

He highlighted the appeal of combining coastal and highland landscapes, from scenic spots such as Ghềnh Đá Đĩa and Hòn Yến to the majestic Dray Nur Waterfall and Dray Sap Waterfall, as well as eco-tourism areas in Buôn Đôn.

“These destinations still retain their pristine character and close connection with nature, making them ideal for experiential tourism and learning about local culture,” he said, expressing hope that authorities would continue upgrading infrastructure and improving transport links between the eastern coastal and western highland areas to shorten travel time and further stimulate tourism and related sectors.

In the coming days, Đắk Lắk will host a series of major events, including the traditional Gò Thì Thùng horse racing festival, the first Đà Nông River Festival, and the 15th Việt Bắc Folk Culture Festival, alongside gong performances, campfire exchanges and traditional dances, adding to the festive atmosphere across tourist sites.

According to Trần Hồng Tiến, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, thorough preparations were made prior to Tết to ensure service quality and safety.

Tourism programmes were reviewed, facilities inspected and strict instructions issued to businesses, tour guides and transport operators to maintain professional service standards and ensure absolute safety for visitors.

In 2026, Đắk Lắk aims to welcome eight million visitors, up 9 per cent year-on-year, with tourism revenue projected at VNĐ16 trillion, a 17 per cent increase compared to 2025.

The province plans to host a range of large-scale events throughout the year, including a tuna festival, a whale worship festival, a summer tourism music and fashion night, a marathon at Mũi Đại Lãnh, known as the first place on the mainland to see the sunrise, a durian festival, and a cultural heritage week for ethnic groups.

Gia Lai posts strong holiday revenue

Meanwhile, Gia Lai reported robust tourism growth during the Tết holiday, welcoming an estimated 848,000 visitors, up 16 per cent year-on-year.

Of these visitors, 15,500 were international arrivals, marking a 65 per cent increase. Overnight stays reached approximately 117,000, up 25.5 per cent. Total tourism revenue was estimated at around VNĐ900 billion.

Visitor numbers rose significantly at key attractions and festival spaces, including Tháp Đôi, Kỳ Co, Eo Gió, Hòn Khô, the Pleiku Museum and Biển Hồ Lake.

Crowds concentrated on New Year’s Eve artistic performances, mascot displays and early spring cultural experiences

Transport services also saw increased activity, with 216 flights operating to Phù Cát Airport from Hà Nội and HCM City, and 252 train services running through Diêu Trì and Quy Nhơn stations during the peak period.

Đỗ Thị Diệu Hạnh, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said Gia Lai organised a broad range of cultural and sporting activities across the province, including in remote and ethnic minority areas, while promoting traditional cultural values unique to the locality.

Cultural, festival and sporting events were coordinated to enhance overall appeal and meet residents’ and visitors’ demand for cultural experiences.

Tourism establishments strictly complied with regulations by publicly listing service prices, with no reports of overcharging or price gouging.

Hotlines were established and publicised to receive feedback and promptly address concerns from tourists and businesses during the holiday period. — VNS