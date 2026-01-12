From mangroves to marathon tracks: Cà Mau rolls out ‘Destination 2026’

CÀ MAU — The People’s Committee of Cà Mau Province has officially launched the “'Cà Mau – Destination 2026' programme, unveiling a packed series of cultural, sports, tourism and trade events to be held throughout the year to promote the province’s unique strengths to both domestic and international visitors.

The initiative is designed not only to showcase the southernmost province’s tourism potential but also to help businesses plan ahead, strengthen trade and tourism links, attract investment and build strong brands for local products, especially OCOP specialties.

A major highlight will come in early February with the Mekong Delta Delicious Rice Contest, scheduled to take place at Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward. Later in the year, the second Cà Mau Shrimp Festival is set for November at Phan Ngọc Hiển Square in An Xuyên Ward, celebrating the province’s signature seafood industry.

Cà Mau will also step up its national promotion efforts by joining three seasonal fairs at the Việt Nam Exhibition Centre in Hà Nội: the Spring Fair from February 4–8, the Summer Fair from June 3–7 and the Autumn Fair in late October.

At these events, the province will showcase OCOP products and local specialties while introducing visitors to đờn ca tài tử performances – the soulful southern folk music recognised by UNESCO.

Within the framework of 'Cà Mau – Destination 2026', the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will organise a series of high-profile activities, including the Cà Mau Heritage Culture and Tourism Week in late April. One of the most anticipated events is “'Cà Mau – The Southernmost Destination', to be held in Ninh Bình Province, bringing the wetlands heritage and coastal culture of Cà Mau to a wider northern audience.

To mark World Tourism Day on September 27, the department will roll out a tourism stimulus programme, open the Cà Mau Culinary Quintessence Festival and stage nightly cultural performances alongside a range of interactive activities for visitors.

Sports lovers will also have something to look forward to, with the Cà Mau Marathon 2026 expected to draw around 5,000 runners from across the country.

Meanwhile, the 'Hello Cà Mau' event will head to Hà Nội this year, featuring investment and trade promotion seminars, OCOP product displays, seafood tastings, tourism showcases and cultural performances, supported by a comprehensive media and marketing campaign.

At the grassroots level, districts and towns across the province will host their own signature festivals, including the The Nghinh Ông Festival at the Ông Đốc River mouth in Sông Đốc Commune, the Southern Folk Cake Festival, the Essence of the U Minh Forest Festival, and the Quan Âm Nam Hải Festival.

The provincial authorities have urged departments and localities to prepare thoroughly and coordinate closely to ensure all activities are organised safely, professionally and cost-effectively, with strict compliance with food safety, security and environmental protection regulations.

In 2026, Cà Mau aims to welcome about 8.6 million visitors, with tourism revenue targeted at VNĐ9.55 trillion (around US$376 million). — VNS