Home Travel

Climbing history at Hà Nội's Flag Tower

December 30, 2025 - 17:06
A newly launched tour is offering visitors a rare chance to climb Hà Nội’s iconic Flag Tower, a symbol that has stood at the heart of the capital for more than two centuries. The tower reveals sweeping views, deep historical layers and a powerful sense of national pride, making it a compelling stop for visitors eager to connect with the capital’s past.

Central hub to grow world brand cultural industries   

The central city should develop as a regional leading cultural centre in terms of art creativity, cinema, traditional crafts, events, MICE and heritage on the basis of core zones of the current city’s downtown and beach zone and world heritage site of Hội An ancient town.
Hưng Yên awaits

Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
Hà Nội, provinces work together to attract international tourists

The Hà Nội Tourism Department is organising promotional activities and forging connections with provinces in the southwest and northwest regions to enhance tourism development, unveil new and unique tourist routes and attract visitors - particularly international tourists - toward the end of the year.

