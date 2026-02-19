Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Where spring meets the “Gióng” Horse in Đường Lâm

February 19, 2026 - 17:13
During the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse, the ancient village of Đường Lâm Ancient Village (Sơn Tây Ward, Hà Nội) is filled with the colours of spring, spreading across its timeworn brown-tiled roofs.

During the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse, the ancient village of Đường Lâm (Sơn Tây Ward, Hà Nội) is filled with the colours of spring, spreading across its timeworn brown-tiled roofs.

This year, visitors to Đường Lâm not only rediscover the slow-paced life and cultural space of xứ Đoài, but also experience a unique creative art setting through the lacquer collection “Gióng”, featuring 2,026 one-of-a-kind horse-inspired works crafted by Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát.

Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát introduces the “Gióng” horse motif to visitors. — VNA/VNS Photos Quốc Lũy
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát presents the lacquer techniques used in the “Gióng” collection.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát initiated and personally crafted the “Gióng” collection.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát applies lacquer to a horse sculpture.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát explains the combination of lacquer art and laterite stone to visitors.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát polishes a product.
A finished product by Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát.
The completed “Gióng” collection by Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát is introduced to visitors.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát explains the cultural motifs featured in the “Gióng” collection.
A “Gióng” horse figure.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát carries out a flame-finishing stage.
Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát introduces the significance of the “Gióng” lacquer collection.
