Where spring meets the “Gióng” Horse in Đường Lâm

During the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse, the ancient village of Đường Lâm (Sơn Tây Ward, Hà Nội) is filled with the colours of spring, spreading across its timeworn brown-tiled roofs.

This year, visitors to Đường Lâm not only rediscover the slow-paced life and cultural space of xứ Đoài, but also experience a unique creative art setting through the lacquer collection “Gióng”, featuring 2,026 one-of-a-kind horse-inspired works crafted by Meritorious Artisan Nguyễn Tấn Phát.