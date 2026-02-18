From folklore to figures: Vietnamese stories reimagined as art toys

HCM CITY — Toy studio Punart Studio tells Việt Nam’s stories through the language of art toys, translating its culture into collectible designer figures inspired by Vietnamese people, folklore and regional identities.

Founded in 2025 by Trần Long Phụng, a young artist born in 1996 in HCM City, Punart Studio operates primarily as an independent art toy brand, producing limited-edition collectible figures that are digitally sculpted and then hand-painted.

The studio focuses on character-based art toys, most of which take the form of stylised human figures inspired by Vietnamese culture, folktales and ethnic communities.

Beyond its original culturally inspired designs, Punart Studio also offers custom-made art toys tailored to customer requests.

Currently, Punart’s products are produced in limited quantities. Most are sold through his private groups rather than being mass-marketed.

Sizes vary according to collector preferences, with prices typically ranging from VNĐ300,000 (US$11.56) to over VNĐ1 million ($38.55) per item.

Before founding Punart Studio, Trần Long Phụng was a well-known freelance artist recognised for his 2D digital artworks on Instagram.

He eventually decided to pursue his passion for creating art toys, driven by a desire to convey Vietnamese culture, history, and people, alongside his own unique creative flair.

According to Phụng, the Vietnamese market is currently witnessing an “art toy fever”, which aligns with global trends. Gen Z consumers are also especially attracted to culturally inspired art toys with collectible values, rather than purely decorative designs.

Establishing Punart Studio was a turning point in his life.

“I am always proud of having the courage to dream and act, creating art toys that embody Vietnamese characteristics.” Phụng said.

His creations consistently reflect the identity of Việt Nam, drawing inspiration from its people and the rich cultural diversity across the nation.

​His most recent designs include Nàng Lô Lô – inspired by the Lô Lô ethnic minority, and Baby Gióng, a character rooted in Vietnamese folklore, drawing from the legend of the anti-invasion hero Thánh Gióng – symbolising patriotism and the spirit of community unity.

Baby Gióng was designed with a cute aesthetic to resonate with Gen Z. The character takes the form of a baby, featuring a horse-head motif to symbolise 2026 – the Year of the Horse in the Vietnamese lunar calendar. The founder pays close attention to the painting process, using a striking orange palette and charming elements to attract young collectors.

Another design, Baby Tấm, is inspired by the Vietnamese folktale Tấm Cám, which tells the story of a young woman who endures hardship with compassion and perseverance, ultimately overcoming adversity through moral strength rather than force.

The tale reflects Vietnamese moral values, emphasising resilience, kindness and the belief that good ultimately prevails over injustice.

“This is a signature design of Punart Studio,” Phụng noted.

Additionally, the studio’s personalised commissions allow customers to find a piece of themselves within the design, thanks to Phụng’s deep understanding of Vietnamese culture and lifestyles.

He added that he has received strong support from his family and friends throughout his journey.

​A bright future ahead

Currently, Punart is divided into three teams: concept, design, and painting. Phụng oversees every stage closely, making continuous adjustments rather than waiting for the final product to conduct quality checks.

This dedication has earned him high praise from the international art toy community and experts. In 2025, this recognition culminated in an opportunity for Phụng to showcase his art toys at the international “Wonder Festival” exhibition in Japan.

According to Ngô Phương Dung, a customer of Punart Studio, she is willing to spend on art toys when she feels an emotional connection and sees herself reflected in the character design.

She especially likes the Crab figure from Punart’s “Gourd, Shrimp, Crab, Fish, Chicken and Deer” collection – a set inspired by “Bầu Cua”, a popular folk game – and notes that “Crab” is also her nickname.

Phụng hopes to inspire young Vietnamese people who share his passion for using Việt Nam as a primary creative material, aiming to build a thriving art toy community in the country.

Furthermore, he envisions Punart Studio not just as a retail brand, but as a source of positive motivation for young people to chase their dreams.

Looking ahead, Phụng said that the studio plans to launch more products for the general public in 2026. — VNS