Experience Tết through lens of history at Pleiku Museum

GIA LAI — As families welcome the Lunar New Year 2026, visitors to Pleiku Museum are being invited to step back in time through the thematic exhibition The Subsidy Period – A Time to Remember, a tribute to a decade that shaped both Gia Lai Province and the nation.

The exhibition revisits the years 1976-1986, the first decade after national reunification. Known as the subsidy period, the era was marked by considerable hardship but also by enduring human values and a strong spirit of solidarity.

Divided into four main sections, the exhibition presents more than 220 images, documents and artefacts. The opening section offers an overview, guiding visitors from the present day back to the subsidy period through images of Gia Lai’s landscapes. It also highlights early spring activities that promote local culture and tourism.

The section titled 'Gia Lai in the Years 1976-1986' features images and documents reflecting the province’s socio-economic context following reunification. It covers politics, economics, culture, security and national defence, helping deepen public understanding of the decisions and efforts of the Party Committee, authorities and people of Gia Lai in overcoming difficulties during this pivotal historical period.

In 'A Time to Remember', familiar scenes of the subsidy era are brought back to life through ration stamps, rice books, state-run stores, co-operatives, the culture of queuing and everyday items such as bicycles, radios, televisions and irons. The artefacts are accompanied by personal accounts from those who lived through the period, recalling not only hardship but also the community spirit, camaraderie and mutual support that defined the time.

Designed to engage the public, particularly younger generations, the exhibition recreates daily life and Tết celebrations of the subsidy period. Visitors can take part in activities such as visiting simulated state-run stores, receiving ration stamps and experiencing the festive atmosphere of Tết in past years. This interactive element has become a highlight, drawing interest while contributing to the preservation of meaningful cultural memories during the spring season.

The exhibition runs until March 1 at Pleiku Museum, 21 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Pleiku Ward, Gia Lai Province. — VNS