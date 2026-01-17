Politics & Law
Home Travel

A day as a farmer

January 17, 2026 - 11:01
Not far from Hà Nội’s city centre, a unique tour invites visitors to step into the fields and experience traditional farming, offering a hands-on look at sustainable agriculture and rural life.

see also

More on this story

Travel

Mù Cang Chải is blooming

With the wild peach flowers (Tớ Dày) in bloom, dotting the mountain peaks with pink, it’s the best time to visit the highlands of Mù Cang Chải in Lào Cai province.
Travel

Climbing history at Hà Nội's Flag Tower

A newly launched tour is offering visitors a rare chance to climb Hà Nội’s iconic Flag Tower, a symbol that has stood at the heart of the capital for more than two centuries. The tower reveals sweeping views, deep historical layers and a powerful sense of national pride, making it a compelling stop for visitors eager to connect with the capital’s past.
Travel

Phình Hồ's tourism ambassador

With millions of views on TikTok, a young Mông man is using social media to promote his hometown, helping boost local tourism and bring clean agricultural products to wider markets.
Travel

Conquering the majestic Pù Luông Peak

With its cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear streams and lush forests teeming with diverse flora and fauna, Pù Luông is increasingly being recognised as a premier trekking destination - an exhilarating blend of adventure, nature and personal growth.
Travel

Central hub to grow world brand cultural industries   

The central city should develop as a regional leading cultural centre in terms of art creativity, cinema, traditional crafts, events, MICE and heritage on the basis of core zones of the current city’s downtown and beach zone and world heritage site of Hội An ancient town.

