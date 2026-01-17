A day as a farmer

A newly launched tour is offering visitors a rare chance to climb Hà Nội’s iconic Flag Tower, a symbol that has stood at the heart of the capital for more than two centuries. The tower reveals sweeping views, deep historical layers and a powerful sense of national pride, making it a compelling stop for visitors eager to connect with the capital’s past.
With its cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear streams and lush forests teeming with diverse flora and fauna, Pù Luông is increasingly being recognised as a premier trekking destination - an exhilarating blend of adventure, nature and personal growth.
The central city should develop as a regional leading cultural centre in terms of art creativity, cinema, traditional crafts, events, MICE and heritage on the basis of core zones of the current city’s downtown and beach zone and world heritage site of Hội An ancient town.
In recent years, developing community tourism in the ethnic minority and mountainous regions of Quảng Ngãi Province has emerged as a strategic initiative. This effort harmonises cultural identity preservation with natural conservation, ultimately enhancing the living standards of local communities.