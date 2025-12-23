Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Travel

Phình Hồ's tourism ambassador

December 23, 2025 - 15:57
With millions of views on TikTok, a young Mông man is using social media to promote his hometown, helping boost local tourism and bring clean agricultural products to wider markets.

see also

More on this story

Travel

Hưng Yên awaits

Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
Travel

Hà Nội, provinces work together to attract international tourists

The Hà Nội Tourism Department is organising promotional activities and forging connections with provinces in the southwest and northwest regions to enhance tourism development, unveil new and unique tourist routes and attract visitors - particularly international tourists - toward the end of the year.
Travel

Discovering timeless charm of ancient houses in Đồng Tháp

The ancient houses in Cái Bè Commune, Long Khánh Commune and Cai Lậy Ward are captivating destinations for both domestic and international tourists visiting Đồng Tháp Province. Each of these architectural gems, over a century old, showcases a unique style that reflects the rich soul of the southern region.
Travel

Việt Nam strengthens medical tourism cooperation

Việt Nam is setting its sights on becoming a more attractive destination for visitors seeking both leisure and healthcare services, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Health for the 2025–2030 period.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom