Phình Hồ's tourism ambassador

Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
The Hà Nội Tourism Department is organising promotional activities and forging connections with provinces in the southwest and northwest regions to enhance tourism development, unveil new and unique tourist routes and attract visitors - particularly international tourists - toward the end of the year.
There is no reason to refuse an offer to visit one of the world best tourism villages so I flocked to Lạng Sơn Province's Quỳnh Sơn Village in early November when not only the local people but also tourists were ready for the best season of the year.
The ancient houses in Cái Bè Commune, Long Khánh Commune and Cai Lậy Ward are captivating destinations for both domestic and international tourists visiting Đồng Tháp Province. Each of these architectural gems, over a century old, showcases a unique style that reflects the rich soul of the southern region.
Việt Nam is setting its sights on becoming a more attractive destination for visitors seeking both leisure and healthcare services, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Health for the 2025–2030 period.