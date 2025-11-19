Hà Nội, provinces work together to attract international tourists

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Tourism Department is organising promotional activities and forging connections with provinces in the southwest and northwest regions to enhance tourism development, unveil new and unique tourist routes and attract visitors – particularly international tourists – toward the end of the year.

This initiative is a key component of the plan to accelerate tourism growth in the capital, providing a vital boost to stimulate nationwide tourism demand.

In 2025, the Hà Nội Tourism Department will serve as a hub for visitors, leading promotional efforts and fostering connections to strengthen Việt Nam's tourism industry.

Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Trần Trung Hiếu said: “Hà Nội alone cannot provide a rich experience for tourists. The capital aims to promote its thousand-year heritage while expanding cooperation with promising localities like Đắk Lắk, Lâm Đồng and Quảng Ngãi. This collaboration will maximise our strengths and create a vibrant tourism landscape.”

The tourism and travel business community in Hà Nội is also actively pursuing tourism promotion and collaboration through various networking initiatives.

Travel agencies are set to participate in tourism surveys in Sơn La and Thái Nguyên this month, aiming to develop new products and broaden tourists' experiences.

Previously, the department organised two delegations to promote and survey tourism in regions that are currently in peak tourist season - specifically, the flood season in the southwest and the autumn flowering season in the northwest.

Hà Nội facilitated a programme from November 4 to 7 to promote and advertise tourism in Vĩnh Long and Đồng Tháp provinces, conducting surveys of notable destinations such as Cồn Hô, the Khmer Cultural-Tourism Village, Huỳnh Thủy Lê Ancient House and Sa Đéc Flower Village.

Hiếu noted that these promotional activities reflect nearly a decade of cooperation between Hà Nội and the southwestern provinces, reinforcing the collective goal to welcome 25 million international visitors to Việt Nam and see 150 million domestic tourists within the country this year.

Vice President of the Hà Nội Tourism Association Nguyễn Tiến Đạt pointed out that Hà Nội is a pivotal gateway for international visitors. Expanding tourism links between Hà Nội and regional localities, particularly in the southwest, is crucial for enriching tourists' experiences.

“Southwestern tourism offers unique experiences not found in the north, such as river and garden explorations. This connection will create an attractive travel route from the capital to the west,” Đạt said.

To continue regional liaison activities, from November 11 to 14, the Hà Nội Department of Tourism collaborated with the Lai Châu Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to organise a survey team focused on crafting a unique Hà Nội - Lai Châu tour aimed at international visitors.

The team included many reputable inbound travel agencies from Hà Nội that welcomed international tourists, exploring destinations like Ô Quy Hồ Heaven Gate Tourist Area, Rồng Mây Glass Bridge and community-based tourism villages such as Sì Thâu Chải, Lao Chải 1 and Sin Suối Hồ.

Director of Five Star Travel Company Lương Duy Doanh said that the survey programme allows travel agencies specialising in international tourism to directly experience and assess the quality and appeal of various destinations. This will enable businesses to collaborate more effectively with service providers and tourist sites in Lai Châu, crafting new tours that showcase this culturally rich region.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism has also engaged in tourism promotion in the Central Highlands provinces to strengthen sustainable tourism development.

Ongoing tourism promotion, advertising and survey activities are essential for localities and travel businesses to create new and attractive products that draw more tourists.

According to Hiếu, these two-way tourism promotion efforts between Hà Nội and other provinces have markedly improved following the promotional and survey programmes, leading to an increase in international visitors who can enjoy greater experiences in Việt Nam.

To enhance tourism connections between Hà Nội and other regions, Hiếu said that future efforts will focus on various themes. These include agricultural tourism tied to sustainable development, cultural and heritage tourism emphasising historical values, festivals and craft villages to craft specialised cultural tours that extend visitor stays and connecting eco-tourism and resort experiences between Hà Nội and similar regions. — VNS