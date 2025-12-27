Yaly Couture celebrates 30 years with “The Legacy Collection” in Hội An

The anniversary collection of Yaly Couture reflects three decades of dedication to craftsmanship, innovation, and cultural heritage, presented through 100 couture looks, comprising 70 womenswear and 30 menswear designs.

Founded in Hội An, Yaly Couture has built its identity on the preservation and evolution of traditional Vietnamese tailoring and artisanal techniques. From precision cutting to intricate hand beading, each piece showcases the savoir-faire and the unwavering efforts of its team of artisans but also affirm Yaly Couture’s contemporary design with international collaborations.

Over three decades, the brand has developed an integrated model that combines local craftsmanship with contemporary design, positioning Hội An as both a production base and a cultural reference point.

Yaly Couture grow alongside Hội An, now a globally recognised heritage destination known for craftsmanship, culture, and fashion.

Trịnh Diễm Quỳnh, Founder of Yaly Couture, said: “For 30 years, Yaly Couture has been built on the belief that craftsmanship is our greatest strength. This collection is not only a celebration of our past, but a clear statement of our future — where Vietnamese heritage, innovation, and international collaboration continue to shape our growth.”

“The Legacy Collection: 30 Years of Yaly Couture”, stands as a testament to the harmony between past, present, and future, where each piece represents the union of Vietnamese artistry and South African design, merging hand embroidery, intricate beadwork, and sculptural tailoring into a contemporary expression of cultural storytelling.

Casper Bosman, South-African Designer: “Working with Yaly Couture for the 3rd time is an honor. The Legacy Collection represents the harmony between tradition and evolution - a dialogue between two worlds that share a deep respect for craftsmanship, culture, and storytelling.”

“The Legacy Collection” unfolds across five conceptual chapters:

Dawn Awakening, Fire Within, Rooted Earth & Heritage, Twilight Edge & Mystery, and Celestial Celebration - each exploring a distinct emotional and visual narrative. Together, they form a cohesive journey bridging past, present, and future, and highlighting the dialogue between the East-West artistic dialogue through Fashion.

Staged at a heritage venue in Hội An, the show welcomed international media, fashion industry leaders, and distinguished guests, offering an immersive runway experience that positioned couture as both cultural expression and contemporary art.