CapitaLand Development wins Best Sustainable Developer at PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards

HCM CITY — CapitaLand Development (CLD) Vietnam took home the Best Sustainable Developer (Asia) title along with five other accolades at the 20th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (APA) Grand Final 2025 held on December 12, 2025.

This marks the fourth year that CLD Vietnam has been recognised at this prestigious awards ceremony, which celebrates outstanding developers and real estate projects across Asia.

CLD Vietnam was recognised not only for its leadership and commitment to sustainability, but also for the excellence of its developments. Orchard Mansion, the latest phase of the Sycamore master development in HCM City – co-developed with United Overseas Australia (UOA) – earned Best Housing/Landed Development (Asia), the top award in the region’s housing category.

Other phases of Sycamore – The Orchard and Orchard Grand – along with The Fullton in Hưng Yên Province (Greater Hanoi), co-developed with Far East Organisation, were also celebrated across categories including Best Completed Housing/Landed Development (Asia), Best High-End Condo Development (Asia), Best Luxury Housing/Landed Development (Asia), and Best Housing/Landed Landscape Design (Asia).

Tan Wee Hsien, CEO of CLD Vietnam and International, said: “At CLD, sustainability is central to our business strategy and guides how we design and develop every project. Being named Best Sustainable Developer and receiving multiple top honours at the APA Grand Final 2025 recognises our focus on innovation, quality, and environmentally responsible spaces for the community. As a trusted developer of choice, we will continue to drive excellence as we shape the real estate landscape in Việt Nam.”

CLD Vietnam’s commitment to sustainability is evident across its portfolio, with 14 developments certified with internationally recognised green benchmarks such as Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark, EDGE, LEED, and WELL. Sycamore in Bình Dương Ward, HCM City, stands out as an EDGE-certified master development with energy-efficient features, rainwater harvesting, and lush communal greenery. Poised to set the standard for sustainable urban living, Sycamore offers green mobility with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on every plot, making it the ward’s first EV-ready community. In the North, The Fullton luxury low-rise development exemplifies eco-friendly living in a low-density environment where residents enjoy close-to-nature lifestyle and community wellness.

Collectively, these accolades affirm the strong market appeal, innovative design, and exceptional quality delivered across CLD Vietnam’s portfolio, reinforcing its position as a trusted developer of choice in the region.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, with a portfolio worth S$18.5 billion as of September 30, 2025. Focusing on its core markets of Singapore, China and Viet Nam, CLD’s well-established real estate development capabilities span across various asset classes, including integrated developments, retail, office, lodging, residential, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Viet Nam, one of CLD’s core markets, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD (Vietnam)’s portfolio is comprised of one SOHO development, two integrated developments, and over 19,000 quality homes across 19 residential developments. Its strong expertise in master planning, land development and project execution has won numerous accolades, including Asia Pacific Property Awards, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards and Golden Dragon Award.

CLD aspires to be a developer of choice that goes beyond real estate development to enrich lives and uplift communities. It is committed to continue creating quality spaces for work, live and play in the communities in which it operates, through sustainable and innovative solutions.

As part of CapitaLand Group, CLD places sustainability at the core of what it does. As a responsible real estate company, CLD complements CapitaLand’s businesses through its contributions to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.