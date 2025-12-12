Home Credit honoured among top 10 sustainable enterprises in trade - services

Home Credit was on December 5 honoured among the Top 10 Sustainable Companies in Trade - Services at the announcement ceremony for the 2025 Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI 2025), awarded by VCCI.

Notably, this marks the fourth consecutive year that Home Credit has been included in the Top 100 Sustainable Companies in Việt Nam (CSI 100), recognising the efforts and dedication of the leading consumer finance company in its strategy to support the sustainable development of the nation.

This important milestone also strongly affirms Home Credit Vietnam’s remarkable progress in pursuing the sustainable development goals (ESG), particularly in improving and strengthening the G - Governance factor across all business operations.

New advances in environmental and climate risk management

The recent frequent and severe storms and floods, attributed to climate change, have underscored the significance of sustainable development. At Home Credit, alongside maintaining business efficiency, the company is accelerating the measurement and assessment of the impact of environmental and climate risks on its business operations, and vice versa.

This approach is considered a significant transformation in Home Credit’s corporate governance, as risk identification serves as the essential basis for the company to launch and execute sustainable initiatives.

Throughout its 17 years of presence in Việt Nam, Home Credit has consistently prioritised responsible growth by emphasising transparency and strict risk control. The company uses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to evaluate customers’ financial capabilities, thereby minimising non-performing loans (NPL) and making services more accessible to underserved populations without severely compromising the financial health of either party.

As a result, Home Credit’s NPL in the third quarter of 2025 was 1.57 per cent, compared to an industry average of 7.5 per cent. This indicator reflects the company's effective risk management capabilities, as Home Credit is one of the few finance companies to maintain an NPL threshold below 3 per cent for several consecutive years.

The company also offers various preferential financial solutions to support consumers in accessing environmentally friendly products such as electric vehicles and bicycles, thereby promoting a 'green' lifestyle within the community.

Home Credit believes that effective risk management not only enables the company to develop better business strategies for the years ahead but also maximises customer protection, empowering individuals to take control of their lives with confidence.

Supporting the community: From providing assistance to fostering sustainable livelihoods

Beyond management initiatives, the company consistently endeavours to support the community through practical social activities. In response to the ongoing natural disasters in Việt Nam in 2025, Home Credit swiftly mobilised its entire team, contributing a total of over VND2 billion (US$76,000) to support school reconstruction and aid its employees in areas affected by storms and floods.

In addition, the 'Home Love' programme has supported over 3,000 people in difficult circumstances across the country since the beginning of the year, while also renovating and reconstructing five schools in remote areas.

Notably, these activities always garnered enthusiastic involvement from numerous volunteers within the corporation and its partners, fostering a spirit of action for the community.

As well as direct support, Home Credit prioritises solutions that enhance sustainable livelihoods within the community. That is why, for many years, the company has regularly executed programmes aimed at enhancing the livelihoods of underprivileged women, offering them training and guidance throughout their entrepreneurial endeavours and family economic advancement.

For future generations, the company also collaborated with the Banking Academy of Vietnam – Phú Yên Campus to organise sustainable livelihood start-up competitions, providing practical knowledge about sustainable development and risk management in business to students.

In addition, the 'Home Smart' series has also been implemented for many years, focusing on imparting fundamental financial knowledge to diverse audiences.

In 2025, Home Credit’s workshops engaged more than 2,000 university students from Hồ Chí Minh City and Đà Nẵng.

In November, the company further disseminated financial literacy to more than 1,500 female partners of Be Group through both offline and online channels.

Jakub Kudrna, Chief Strategy Officer and Chairman of Home Credit Vietnam’s ESG Steering Group, said: “The series of natural disasters in 2025 further made us reflect on the responsibility of businesses in environmental risk management and in supporting societal stakeholders.

"Guided by the principle of placing people at the centre of all strategies and activities, Home Credit is committed to fostering a safe and happy living environment, allowing every individual to enjoy the life they desire.

"The recognition from VCCI further motivates us to create positive and lasting social impacts, contributing to a more sustainable future for the community”.