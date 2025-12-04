British University Vietnam Exceeds QS 5-Star Benchmark in Consecutive Evaluations

Strong testament to comprehensive quality

QS Stars is a global university rating system developed by QS (Quacquarelli Symonds). It assesses the extent to which higher education institutions meet international quality standards based on nine key categories comprising hundreds of rigorous indicators that cover every aspect of institutional performance.

In the 2025–2028 assessment cycle, BUV achieved a total score of 818 out of 1,000, exceeding the 5-Star threshold of 700 points by 118 points. The university continued to demonstrate exceptional performance across key criteria: Academic Development scored 136 out of 150, surpassing the 5-Star benchmark by 31 points; Facilities scored 97 out of 100, exceeding the benchmark by 27 points; Employability achieved 135 out of 150, 50 points above the threshold; and Good Governance scored 95 out of 100, 25 points higher than the required 5-Star standard.

Specifically, under the Teaching category, BUV demonstrated outstanding teaching quality with a student satisfaction rate of 79.4 per cent. The programme completion rate reached 96 per cent, while the first-year retention rate stood at 92 per cent, reflecting a transparent and high-quality learning environment. In addition to 263 classroom contact hours, BUV provides 440 hours of academic consultation and tutoring support. On average, for every classroom hour, students receive an additional 1.67 hours of personalised academic support. Furthermore, 100 per cent of BUV’s programmes are delivered through a digital Learning Management System (LMS), underscoring the university’s strong commitment to enhancing learning convenience and comprehensive student support.

In terms of the Employability criterion, 99.3 per cent of BUV graduates secure employment after graduation, exceeding QS’s recommended benchmark of 90 per cent. The overall employment outcome rate of 93.1 per cent indicates that graduates not only find employment but also obtain positions aligned with their field of study. In particular, BUV’s employer reputation reached 96 nominations, double the maximum threshold, demonstrating the university’s strong credibility and the high quality of its graduates in the labour market.

Regarding the Academic Development criterion, BUV boasts a highly qualified faculty, with 89 per cent holding doctoral degrees, surpassing QS’s recommended benchmark of 80 per cent and significantly exceeding the national standard, which currently requires only 20 per cent. All BUV lecturers participate in professional faculty development programmes, reflecting a strong culture of lifelong learning embedded within the university. BUV also allocates 45 per cent of its revenue to teaching expenditure, surpassing QS’s benchmark by 25 per cent, demonstrating a clear priority for academic quality and educational excellence.

Under the Facilities criterion, BUV’s 6.5-hectare campus, certified as an EDGE Advanced green building, not only leaves a strong impression on students but also serves as a key factor in attracting international faculty and academic partners. Representatives from partner universities, including the University of London, have described BUV as “the most beautiful university” within their entire network of partners. Notably, BUV invests an average of nearly USD 33,000 per student annually in library resources, far exceeding QS’s recommended benchmark of USD 250.

Each year, BUV allocates nearly 27 per cent of its revenue to its scholarship fund, more than 13 times the QS recommended benchmark of 2 per cent, demonstrating a strong commitment to Social Responsibility. In addition, 1 per cent of BUV’s annual revenue is dedicated to community engagement and charitable activities, reflecting the university’s dedication to creating a positive social impact beyond academia.

Expanding priorities

Notably, the Good Governance criterion was newly introduced in the 2025–2028 assessment cycle, and BUV achieved a 5-Star rating in its first assessment. The university has completed 100 per cent of its policy framework in line with QS standards, encompassing eight policies related to sustainability and integrity. Staff satisfaction stands at 92.2 per cent, reflecting a positive and transparent working environment. BUV also ensures inclusive governance, with students represented in the governing body, over 35 per cent of leadership positions held by women, and an Ethics Committee that meets monthly with publicly available reports.

Alongside this, the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion criterion was also introduced, reflecting BUV’s commitment to fostering a fair and inclusive learning environment where every student can reach their full potential, regardless of background, gender, or circumstances. QS recognised BUV for meeting and exceeding standards across all aspects of community support, including provisions for students with disabilities, those facing challenges with focus and balance, gender equality, disadvantaged groups and ethnic minority students.

Importantly, Global Engagement is also a new priority in this assessment cycle, reinforcing BUV’s vision of becoming a truly global learning environment. The university currently boasts a network of over 70 prestigious universities across 17 countries on five continents, with 10 per cent of its students and 81 per cent of its faculty being international. With 31 nationalities represented within its learning community, BUV offers a distinctly multicultural and globally connected educational experience.

Commitment to the future

Professor Rick Bennett, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Vice President of BUV, shared: “We see benchmarking against prestigious international standards as a guiding principle that drives all our efforts to enhance quality. QS Stars currently represents the highest tier within BUV’s Triple Quality Framework, serving as a solid foundation for our continued expansion on the global stage. Our next destination is the QS Asia University Rankings.”

Samuel Ang, Regional Director for Asia at QS, remarked: “BUV’s consistent achievement of the QS 5-Star rating reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous improvement across all areas of higher education. Within the region, BUV stands out as a benchmark institution, showcasing how a university in Viet Nam can deliver world-class outcomes and reinforce national and regional competitiveness in global higher education.”

In the context of Việt Nam’s ambition to become a regional hub for transnational education by 2030, BUV’s consecutive achievement of the QS 5-Star rating reaffirms its leading position within the international higher education landscape in Việt Nam, while also making a practical contribution to the Government’s overarching goal.

About British University Vietnam (BUV)

BUV is the first university in Việt Nam to earn a 5-Star rating from Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and the first in Việt Nam and ASEAN to achieve global accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) – two of the world’s most prestigious education quality organisations. BUV's curriculum is carefully designed and regularly updated to reflect the latest industry trends, emphasising the seamless integration of theory and practice. One hundred per cent of BUV graduates secure employment or continue higher education within three months of graduation.

