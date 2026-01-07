Malaysia sees record surge in mental health calls

PUTRAJAYA — Malaysia’s mental health helpline – Talian HEAL 15555 – is ringing more than ever.

In 2023, some 27,738 calls were received. Just last year, however, the number swelled.

Close to 91,000 calls were received in 2025, marking a twofold increase compared to the number of calls received by the mental health helpline in 2024 (42,990).

“This is very worrying. It is also difficult to identify what caused the spike in calls, but we can see that many are more willing to seek help, alongside the destigmatisation of mental health issues.

“This is multifactorial, and it is difficult to pinpoint any specific factors,” said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad in revealing the figures yesterday.

Also concerning was how a majority of callers were from the 18-to-35-year-old age group, said the minister.

Dzulkefly added that a total of 163,709 calls were received bet­ween October 21, 2022, and December 31 last year.

The Talian HEAL helpline also receives about 80 calls a day, according to the minister.

Of the calls received between 2022 and 2025, Dzukefly said some 125,417 (77 per cent) received emo­tional support, whereas 38,292 (23 per cent) received special intervention measures from psychology counselling officers.

A total of 451 cases recorded elements of suicide ideation and suicide attempts, which were handled by the Talian HEAL officers.

“Some 294 cases of suicide ideation received direct intervention, while 157 suicide attempts were referred to the MERS999 line, where immediate action was taken by the police and emergency departments,” he said.

Talian HEAL 15555 was esta­blished in 2022.

It is operated daily by counselling officers from the Health Ministry, from 8am until midnight, including on public holidays.

Additionally, those experien­cing problems can reach out to the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); Talian Kasih (15999 or WhatsApp 019-261 5999); Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214); and Befrienders Kuala Lumpur (03-7627 2929, or visit www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia for a full list of numbers and operating hours). THE STAR/ANN