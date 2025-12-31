Republic of Korea extends group visa fee waiver for Vietnamese tourists

HÀ NỘI — The Republic of Korea’s Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun Cheol on Wednesday announced that the country will extend the waiver of visa processing fees for group tourists from six countries, including Việt Nam, for another six months.

Under the plan unveiled by the minister, the exemption of processing fees for the C-3-2 short-term group tourist visa, which was scheduled to expire on December 31, 2025, will be extended until the end of June 2026.

Beneficiaries of the policy include tourists from China, India, Việt Nam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

According to Koo, the measure aims to maintain the positive recovery momentum of the tourism sector.

Currently, the processing fee for the C-3-2 visa is KRW18,000 (US$12.45).

Over 508,000 Vietnamese have visited the RoK, as of November 2025, up 6 per cent compared to last year. — VNA/VNS