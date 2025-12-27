Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement

December 27, 2025 - 10:41
Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement with effect from 12:00 hours noon (local time) on 27 December 2025.
Thai Defense Minister Natthapon Nakpanich (right) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Seiha sign an agreement on ceasefire at a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi Province, Thailand on Saturday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

PHNOM PENH — Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an "immediate" ceasefire on Saturday, the two countries said in a joint statement pledging to end weeks of deadly border clashes.

"Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement with effect from 12:00 hours noon (local time) on 27 December 2025, involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructures, and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas," said the statement from the countries' Special General Border Committee, issued by the Cambodian side. — AFP

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom