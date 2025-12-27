Thailand and Cambodia agree to 'immediate' ceasefire: joint statement

PHNOM PENH — Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an "immediate" ceasefire on Saturday, the two countries said in a joint statement pledging to end weeks of deadly border clashes.

"Both sides agree to an immediate ceasefire after the time of signature of this Joint Statement with effect from 12:00 hours noon (local time) on 27 December 2025, involving all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian objects and infrastructures, and military objectives of either side, in all cases and all areas," said the statement from the countries' Special General Border Committee, issued by the Cambodian side. — AFP