India unlocks nuclear sector: Parliament passes landmark bill

NEW DELHI — India’s nuclear energy sector entered a new era on Thursday as Parliament gave its nod to the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Bill, 2025.

This historic legislation repeals the outdated Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010, replacing them with a unified, modern framework.

Moved by Indian Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh for passage, the bill repeals the Atomic Energy Act of 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act of 2010, consolidating them into a modern legal framework designed to meet India’s expanding energy demands and climate goals. It underscores the country’s ambition to achieve 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047 as a key milestone towards its 2070 decarbonisation target.

A pivotal feature of the legislation is the end of the decades-long state monopoly, allowing private sector participation from major players like Adani, Tata Group, Jindal, Reliance, Vedanta, and NTPC. These firms are already collaborating with international nuclear companies from Europe, Russia, and the US, signaling a surge in both domestic and foreign investment under a regulated regime.

The Union Cabinet had earlier approved the “Shanti Bill,” which authorises private entities to build, own, and operate nuclear power plants, breaking exclusive control by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL). Private investors can hold up to 49 per cent equity in projects, while NPCIL retains strategic control. The bill also permits foreign participation through joint ventures with Indian firms, subject to national security clearances.

A revised nuclear liability framework caps supplier liabilities, transferring greater responsibility to plant operators. This shift addresses earlier foreign investor concerns and aligns India’s liability rules with global standards.

The bill also strengthens safety and environmental safeguards, mandating impact assessments, strict waste management, and clear licensing protocols, while exempting research activities from licensing to encourage technological progress.

New institutional bodies, including the Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council and the Nuclear Damage Claims Commission, will enhance oversight, accountability, and public protection. — THE STATESMAN/ANN