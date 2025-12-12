Timor Leste PM: Admission into ASEAN – a dream comes true

JAKARTA — Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão on December 11 delivered a policy speech at the ASEAN Headquarters/ASEAN Secretariat on his first to the institution since Timor-Leste became the 11th member of the ASEAN.

In his speech, Gusmão presented Timor Leste's development vision with many specific economic directions, including promoting the Tasi Mane energy project, exploiting the Great Sunrise gas field, and building a tourism industry based on its natural and cultural advantages. He argued that ASEAN economic integration would open up investment opportunities, create jobs, and support over 60 per cent of Timor Leste's young population in participating in the regional innovation, education, and digital economy networks.

Prior to the policy speech, in his opening remarks, Secretary-General of ASEAN, Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, said that Timor-Leste's admission into ASEAN marks a historic milestone and achievement for Southeast Asia, and a testament to the region's spirit of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect.

As ASEAN’s newest member State, Kao said, Timor-Leste brings compelling advantages that align with ASEAN's long-term vision and aspirations. Its demographic vitality and diverse cultural traditions enrich the inclusive character of ASEAN that defines regional identity, while its strategic location strengthens connectivity throughout Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific, opening pathways for deeper regional integration.

For his part, PM Gusmão expressed his deep honour at being the first head of government of Timor Leste to visit the ASEAN Secretariat as a full member.

He emphasised that becoming a member of ASEAN is “a dream comes true" for the people of Timor Leste, affirming that joining ASEAN marked a significant turning point, helping Timor Leste move towards the future and integrate into the broader regional community. Timor Leste will strive to contribute to the peace, solidarity, and common prosperity of the region.

Also at this event, the Timor Leste PM held a retreat discussion with the Secretary-General and Permanent Representatives of ASEAN, and witnessed the ceremony of hoisting the national emblem of Timor Leste alongside the national emblems of the member countries of the association. — VNA/VNS