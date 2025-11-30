Malaysia works to regain palm oil market share in China

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia's palm oil exports to China declined nearly 39 per cent in the first 10 months of the year due to logistics challenges and pricing pressures, said Malaysian Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The minister attributed part of the decline to rising palm oil prices, which have surpassed soybean oil, making the latter the preferred choice for Chinese buyers.

China has been a key and strategic market for Malaysia, maintaining its position as one of the country's top palm oil export destinations for over a decade, he said, noting the sharp decline suggests deeper challenges relating not only to competitiveness and logistics but also to pricing dynamics and market positioning.

He said that Malaysia will continue to uphold transparent and predictable export policies to ensure that the actions do not disrupt the interests of its major trading partners.

Malaysia also welcomes continuous dialogue to better align expectations on pricing trends, market developments, and long-term supply planning, he added. — VNA/VNS