Thailand launches large-scale flood relief operations

November 25, 2025 - 22:48
An estimated 1.9 million people have been affected in Thailand, where the meteorology agency forecast sustained heavy rain and flash floods on November 25
The 4th Army Area has launched full-scale flood-relief operations in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, as rising water levels continue to threaten multiple neighbourhoods.

BANGKOK — Thailand on November 25 prepared to send an aircraft carrier with relief supplies and medical teams to its south, where more heavy rain intensified the worst floods in years, which have killed 13 people and hobbled rescue and evacuation efforts.

The Thai navy said it was readying to send a flotilla of 14 boats and the aircraft carrier, Chakri Naruebet, accompanied by helicopters, doctors, supplies and field kitchens that can supply 3,000 meals a day. The carrier could also serve as a floating hospital.

An estimated 1.9 million people have been affected in Thailand, where the meteorology agency forecast sustained heavy rain and flash floods on November 25 and warned small boats to stay ashore to avoid waves taller than 3 metres.

Floodwaters have hit ten Thai provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia.

In Malaysia, more than 15,000 people have been evacuated to 90 relief centres. Although no fatalities have been reported so far, authorities warn that the situation could worsen as heavy rains continue in many areas. — VNA/VNS

