Japan's environment ministry announces victims of bear attacks nationwide hit worst-ever level

TOKYO — The number of victims of bear attacks from April to the end of October reached 196, the highest on record, Japan's environment ministry announced in an interim report on Monday.

Compatible data has been available since fiscal 2006.

The number of cases in which people were injured or killed in bear attacks was 176, also a record.

The previous records for both figures were set in 2023, with 182 total victims of bear attacks and 165 cases.

For October this year alone, there were 88 victims in 77 cases. Both figures exceeded monthly records set in fiscal 2023 by at least 15.

As a measure to limit victims of bear attacks in places where humans live, the revised Law on the Protection and Management of Wildlife, and the Optimization of Hunting was enacted in September.

Also, a new system regarding the emergency use of guns was introduced so that firing hunting guns in urban areas is permitted under certain conditions.

The system has been implemented 24 times in nine prefectures, including the northern-most Hokkaido, within slightly over two months through Friday.

In this fiscal year, the number of people who were killed by bears as of November 5 was 13 across the nation. The number more than doubled from six in fiscal 2023.

Even since the start of November, there have been many cases of bears being spotted in urban areas and people being killed or injured by bears.

The ministry believes that the situation may continue and is calling on people to be vigilant. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN