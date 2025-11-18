Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Japan's environment ministry announces victims of bear attacks nationwide hit worst-ever level

November 18, 2025 - 21:06
Compatible data has been available since fiscal 2006.
Hunters train for the emergency use of guns against bears in Akita Prefecture, Japan on October 27, 2025. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN Photo

TOKYO — The number of victims of bear attacks from April to the end of October reached 196, the highest on record, Japan's environment ministry announced in an interim report on Monday.

Compatible data has been available since fiscal 2006.

The number of cases in which people were injured or killed in bear attacks was 176, also a record.

The previous records for both figures were set in 2023, with 182 total victims of bear attacks and 165 cases.

For October this year alone, there were 88 victims in 77 cases. Both figures exceeded monthly records set in fiscal 2023 by at least 15.

As a measure to limit victims of bear attacks in places where humans live, the revised Law on the Protection and Management of Wildlife, and the Optimization of Hunting was enacted in September.

Also, a new system regarding the emergency use of guns was introduced so that firing hunting guns in urban areas is permitted under certain conditions.

The system has been implemented 24 times in nine prefectures, including the northern-most Hokkaido, within slightly over two months through Friday.

In this fiscal year, the number of people who were killed by bears as of November 5 was 13 across the nation. The number more than doubled from six in fiscal 2023.

Even since the start of November, there have been many cases of bears being spotted in urban areas and people being killed or injured by bears.

The ministry believes that the situation may continue and is calling on people to be vigilant. — THE JAPAN NEWS/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

Malaysia plans to develop nuclear energy

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), said the initiative forms part of Malaysia's long-term commitment to strengthening energy security and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
World

Philippine President Marcos approves 1-year state of national calamity

The declaration will hasten rescue, recovery, relief, and rehabilitation efforts, including the facilitation of international humanitarian assistance. It will also authorise the imposition of a price freeze on basic and prime commodities, the granting of no-interest calamity loans, among others.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom