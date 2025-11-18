South Korea proposes talks with North Korea to prevent border clashes

SEOUL – South Korea on Monday proposed military talks with North Korea, suggesting that the two sides discuss ways to avoid unnecessary friction along the Demilitarized Zone.

This is the first time Seoul has proposed talks with Pyongyang since President Lee Jae Myung’s inauguration.

The Defence Ministry said it has officially suggested that the two sides’ military authorities meet to establish a mutually recognised baseline for the MDL, following months of incidents in which North Korean troops crossed into the South’s side of the DMZ while building tactical roads, laying mines and installing new fencing.

“Our forces have responded in accordance with operational procedures, issuing warning broadcasts and firing warning shots to compel North Korean soldiers to return north of the MDL,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Continued MDL violations and our procedure-based responses have raised tensions in the DMZ, increasing concerns that the situation could inadvertently escalate into a military clash.”

To ease tensions and prevent clashes, Seoul proposed holding inter-Korean military talks to discuss ways to reaffirm and standardise the MDL’s baseline. The ministry said the meeting’s schedule and venue could be coordinated in the truce village of Panmunjom.

“We expect a prompt and positive response from the North to this proposal, which aims to reduce tensions on the Korean Peninsula and restore military trust,” the statement said.

Following the announcement, South Korea’s Ministry of Unification called on the North to respond.

“Easing military tensions and preventing incidents are of utmost importance. We hope North Korea will actively respond to our proposal for talks aimed at achieving these goals,” the Unification Ministry said in a statement.

North Korea had not responded as of press time.

According to the Defence Ministry, many recent incidents appear related to North Korea’s work near the front line, combined with differing perceptions of the exact location of the boundary in areas where original MDL marker posts installed under the 1953 Armistice Agreement have been lost over time. — THE KOREA HERALD/ANN