Green Skyline kick-off event: A new “green horizon” for Northeast Ho Chi Minh City property market

When true value “speaks” amid a market restructuring cycle

After a period of rapid growth followed by sharp correction, Vietnam’s real estate market is entering a phase of structural restructuring. Tighter credit policies, a shift in buyer sentiment from speculation to genuine housing demand, and rising expectations for transparency have made the market far less forgiving of indiscriminate development.

As the market begins to operate on a more selective basis, only developers with strong financial capacity, proven execution experience, and well-structured governance systems are able to earn buyers’ trust. Rather than chasing short-term cycles, these developers are choosing a more demanding path. They focus on creating tangible products and introducing projects through meaningful milestones, treating each launch as a serious commitment to both the market and end users.

Within this context, TBS Land held the kick-off event “Shaping a Green Horizon – Igniting a legacy” on December 27, 2025, to introduce Green Skyline, located in Di An, Ho Chi Minh City. The event brought together more than 1,600 sales professionals from leading distribution agencies, including An Homes, An Khang Real, BAMLand, Calihome, Chau Dai Duong, Dong Tay Land, Indochine, IQI, Aureal, We Property, Aka Real, ERA Vietnam, CBRE, Mai Viet Land, Phu Hoang Land, Pita Land, Sgroup, T&A, and The One Land.

Set against the vibrant atmosphere of the Green Square Urban Area, the kick-off event became a moment of shared confidence and collective energy, marking the beginning of a new journey ready to be embraced.

Going beyond the conventional format of a kick-off event, the Green Skyline launch was positioned as a true starting point. It marked TBS Land’s entry into the market with a completed product. As the only project in Northeast Ho Chi Minh City to be introduced after reaching topping-out, Green Skyline has drawn strong expectations from the market, driven by the promise of a tangible product, authentic value, and real-life experience.

For TBS Land, the idea of “igniting a legacy” reflects the transformation of the accumulated capabilities built over 36 years by TBS Group into concrete standards for living spaces. The values that have shaped the group’s international standing, including operational discipline and rigorous quality benchmarks, are integrated throughout the planning, construction, and long-term management of Green Skyline. Legacy, therefore, does not remain confined to the past. It continues forward through the spirit of decisiveness and action demonstrated by a developer with solid financial strength, deep experience, and proven execution capacity.

TBS Land’s different way of telling a “Green story”

The emergence of Green Skyline also signals a forward-looking response to the increasingly evident decentralization and population dispersion trend across Northeast Ho Chi Minh City. As the urban core faces mounting pressure from infrastructure constraints, high population density, and rising living costs, homebuyers are gradually shifting toward well-planned satellite developments that offer more open living spaces and convenient connectivity.

In particular, the Northeast corridor is in need of projects capable of meeting both genuine housing demand and evolving lifestyle expectations. Green Skyline is being introduced at a moment when buyers place growing emphasis on the credibility of developers, especially those with long-established industrial and service foundations, as well as a deep understanding of local conditions and market dynamics.

Embedded in the name “Green Skyline” is a metaphor for TBS Land’s expanding vision. It reflects the ambition to extend its presence in the real estate sector with a spirit of disciplined yet limitless advancement. At the same time, the name evokes a new living standard that is greener, more sustainable, and aligned with the rhythms of contemporary, multi-generational lifestyles. In the way TBS Land tells the story of Green Skyline, the “green horizon” represents both an expansive, verdant landscape and a long-term development mindset that places people and their living environment at the heart of every decision.

Another highlight of the “Shaping a Green Horizon, Igniting a legacy” event lay in a series of exclusive experiential privileges valued at hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong. These offerings were presented as a gesture of appreciation and served as a subtle statement of TBS Land’s curated ecosystem of prestigious partners and services standards. Montgomerie Links Golf Club embodied refined leisure, ECCO and Cole Haan represented discerning aesthetics, while Mai House Saigon delivered a five-star hospitality experience. The evening reached its emotional peak with a live performance by singer Dong Hung, bringing the kick-off event to a close with a sense of connection, resonance, and lasting brand impression.

With a message rich in symbolism, built upon a 36-year legacy, centered on people, and driven by a spirit of creation, TBS Land is shaping a new living narrative for the region. It is a place where sustainable values are not merely aspirational, but are already being defined today in preparation for a long-term journey ahead.

--

Green Skyline is officially introduced to the market in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Sales Gallery: 5A National Highway 1K, Di An Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Website: www.green-skyline.net