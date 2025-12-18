Sun Group to Commence Construction of Major Projects with Total Investment of 5.7 Billion USD

Phu Quoc to become Viet Nam’s first destination with an urban LRT system

Phase I of the Phu Quoc Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, with a total investment of approximately 342 million USD, is a strategic transport infrastructure development that will play an important role in the plan to develop Phu Quoc into an international tourism, service, and event hub. The project will also make Phu Quoc the first locality in Viet Nam to operate an urban LRT system.

The LRT line is nearly 18 kilometers long, designed for speeds of 70–100 km/h and a transport capacity of 4,500 passengers per hour. The route includes 0.78 km of elevated track, 14.81 km at ground level, and 2 km underground, directly connecting Phu Quoc International Airport with APEC Boulevard and leading straight to the APEC Convention Centre. This ensures fast and convenient connectivity for international-scale events while meeting smart transport and operational safety standards.

The line will feature six stations, including five ground-level stations and one underground station at the APEC Convention Centre. Upon its scheduled completion in the second quarter of 2027, the project is expected to ease traffic pressure, promote a shift toward green public transport, and enhance Phu Quoc's image as a modern, smart destination meeting regional and international standards.

2 Billion USD Casino-Integrated Tourism Complex to Take Shape in Van Don

The high-end integrated tourism and services complex with a casino in the Van Don Economic Zone covers a total area of 244.45 hectares, with a total investment of up to 2 billion USD. Planned as a premium integrated resort and entertainment complex featuring gaming (under a pilot scheme allowing Vietnamese participation), its key components include casino operations, tourism services, hotels, resorts, condotels and commercial townhouses, shopping centres, office buildings, conference and exhibition facilities, sports complexes, entertainment venues, and high-quality healthcare and wellness services.

Beyond the casino, the project integrates tourism, resort, and service activities to form a comprehensive ecosystem targeting international visitors as well as Vietnam's growing middle- and upper-income segments. The complex is also poised to host large-scale international art performances and vibrant day-and-night entertainment, with the ambition of positioning Van Don as a destination with appeal comparable to Macau (China) or Las Vegas (USA).

Gia Binh Airport–Hanoi Road: A New Lifeline for the Capital

The investment project to build the road connecting Gia Binh Airport with Hanoi is a strategic transport infrastructure initiative aligned with the spatial development orientation for the Capital Region and the Bac Ninh–Hanoi area.

The route will pass through Hanoi and Bac Ninh Province, featuring a cross-section width of up to 120 meters. The total length within Hanoi is approximately 13.55 kilometers, including newly built sections, expanded sections overlapping existing routes, and connecting branches linking to the approach roads of Tu Lien Bridge. The total investment for the project is approximately 1.25 billion USD.

Once completed, the route will create the shortest and most modern connection from Gia Binh Airport to central Hanoi. It will contribute to completing the capital's external transport network, help alleviate pressure on Noi Bai International Airport, and open up new socio-economic development space for the capital's gateway area.

To Lich River Park Redevelopment to Reshape Hanoi’s Urban Landscape

The project to renovate, upgrade, and redevelop parks along both banks of the To Lich River has a total investment of approximately 177 million USD. It is a significant infrastructure and landscape project that will contribute to restructuring urban space, creating a symbolic green landscape axis, and improving the quality of life in central Hanoi.

The project will comprehensively upgrade road surfaces, pavements, squares, pedestrian walkways, cycling paths, parking areas, playgrounds, and sports facilities, forming a continuous system of safe and aesthetically pleasing public spaces. In parallel, architectural highlights such as artistic pedestrian bridges, boat piers, observation decks, exhibition spaces, and café and restaurant services will be developed. The project will also add layers of shade trees, aquatic plants, and green areas, contributing to environmental improvement, erosion control, and the restoration of the To Lich River ecosystem.

An Tay Project Cluster Emerges as Ho Chi Minh City’s Largest Urban–Port Development

Located in Tay Nam and Phu An Wards, the An Tay cluster comprises four projects covering a total area of 724 hectares, with a total investment of approximately 1.95 billion USD. The development is oriented toward forming a modern urban–port centre, contributing to expanding the development space for Ho Chi Minh City.

The project cluster occupies a strategic location connecting major transport corridors, including Ring Road 4, the DT.744 Provincial route, a future urban railway line, and the Saigon River waterway. This network is expected to strengthen connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring localities such as Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An, while creating conditions for the development of regional logistics and river-based tourism.

Each urban area within the cluster is designed with distinct characteristics: Bac An Tay is positioned as a modern architectural focal point with landmark high-rise buildings; Dong An Tay is oriented toward an ecological urban area with a high proportion of green space and diversified housing; Tay An Tay leverages riverside advantages with large-scale landscape parks. Notably, An Tay General Port is expected to serve as the economic driver of the entire cluster, connecting key inland waterway routes and contributing to stronger regional economic linkages as well as enhancing the area's position on the Southern logistics map.

By simultaneously launching this series of large-scale and strategically important projects, Sun Group continues to reaffirm its position as one of Viet Nam’s leading tourism developers, while standing as a prime example of the private sector's role in national construction and development.