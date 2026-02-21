Young boxers eye Youth Olympics’ slots in Thai Futures Cup

Boxing

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will have nine boxers to compete in qualifications seeking their official slots in the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) 2026.

Their first qualifier will be the World Boxing Futures Cup for U19s in Bangkok, Thailand, from March 8-15. The YOG 2026 will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from October 31 to November 13.

The best 120 will be selected through entry events to compete in men's 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg and 70kg and women's 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg and 60kg.

Vietnamese athletes are training in Đà Nẵng and HCM City without Tết rest. They will leave for Thailand after the Lunar New Year holiday for an intensive training camp ahead of their competitions.

"My boxers are asked to keep training through Tết to maintain their performance at peak as the upcoming qualifier is really important," said coach Nguyễn Đình Quân.

“They are in great spirits right now and feeling very confident ahead of the fights. Some of my boxers show strong potential and could get the job done.”

In previous Games, Việt Nam failed to secure an official slot in 2018 in Argentina.

The YOG are elite, international, multi-sport events for athletes aged 15 to 18, organised by the International Olympic Committee. Held every four years, they feature both Summer and Winter editions in a staggered format, with an emphasis on Culture and Education Programmes.

The YOG 2022 was postponed to 2026 due to operational and financial challenges following the Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponement. — VNS