Việt Nam marksmen take Asian championship bronze

Shooting

Hà Nội — Việt Nam secured one more bronze medal at the Asian Pistol/Rifle Championship on February 12 in India.

Hà Minh Thành, Vũ Tiến Nam, and Trần Công Hiếu took part in the men’s individual and team 25m rapid pistol event.

Thành and Nam successfully qualified for the final eight, where Thành finished in fourth place and Nam seventh.

The trio’s combined score of 1,707 points placed them third in the team rankings. Kazakhstan were on top with 1,737 points and India second with 1,708.

The Vietnamese team have won one gold, two silvers, and three bronzes at the tournament, which will end on February 14. — VNS