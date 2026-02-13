Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Việt Nam marksmen take Asian championship bronze

February 13, 2026 - 21:52
Việt Nam secured one more bronze medal from the Asian Pistol/Rifle Championship on February 12 in India.

Shooting

Hà Minh Thành shoots in the Asian Pistol/Rifle Championship on February 12 in India. — Photo courtesy of SAV

 Hà Nội — Việt Nam secured one more bronze medal at the Asian Pistol/Rifle Championship on February 12 in India.

Hà Minh Thành, Vũ Tiến Nam, and Trần Công Hiếu took part in the men’s individual and team 25m rapid pistol event.

Thành and Nam successfully qualified for the final eight, where Thành finished in fourth place and Nam seventh.

The trio’s combined score of 1,707 points placed them third in the team rankings. Kazakhstan were on top with 1,737 points and India second with 1,708.

The Vietnamese team have won one gold, two silvers, and three bronzes at the tournament, which will end on February 14. — VNS

shooting Asian Airgun Championship bronze

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom