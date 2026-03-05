Vietnamese nationals in Middle East remain safe amid regional tensions: spokesperson

HÀ NỘI — The lives of Vietnamese nationals in Iran, Israel and neighbouring countries have remained fundamentally stable despite the recent outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Speaking at the ministry’s regular press briefing, Hằng said the ministry has not received any reports of Vietnamese citizens being affected by the ongoing conflicts.

She was responding to questions regarding the situation of Vietnamese nationals in conflict zones, particularly in the Middle East, and the citizen protection measures being prepared in case evacuations become necessary.

According to Vietnamese representative missions in the region, more than 12,000 Vietnamese citizens are currently living, studying and working across Middle Eastern countries.

“The ministry has been coordinating closely with relevant authorities and Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Iran, Israel and neighbouring countries to monitor developments closely,” Hằng said.

The ministry is also maintaining regular contact with Vietnamese communities in the region while working with local authorities to assist citizens whose travel plans have been disrupted due to airspace closures, including those whose flights have been delayed or cancelled.

In addition, the ministry has issued safety advisories to Vietnamese nationals, provided emergency contact points and remains ready to implement citizen protection measures, including evacuation plans if necessary.

Vietnamese citizens facing emergencies or difficulties are advised to contact the around-the-clock citizen protection hotlines operated by the Consular Department and Vietnamese representative missions in Iran, Israel and nearby countries.

• Embassy of Việt Nam in the United Arab Emirates (also accredited to Jordan):

Tel: +971 50 129 9789 (WhatsApp), +971 56 998 3688 (WhatsApp)

Email: vnemb1@emirates.net.ae

• Embassy of Việt Nam in Saudi Arabia (also accredited to Oman, Bahrain and Yemen):

Tel: +966 59 573 1500; +966 54 069 5668; +966 56 402 7319; +966 56 402 7310; +966 50 039 5148

Email: vnemb.sa@mofa.gov.vn

• Embassy of Việt Nam in Iran (also accredited to Iraq and Syria):

Tel: +989339658252 (direct call); +989334609074 (WhatsApp, Viber)

• Embassy of Việt Nam in Israel:

Tel: +972 55 502 5616; +972 50 878 3373

Email: giooctv.mofa@gmail.com; thuynb.mofa@gmail.com

• Embassy of Việt Nam in Qatar:

Tel: +974 7708 8920

Email: vietnamembassy.doha@gmail.com

• Embassy of Việt Nam in Kuwait:

Tel: +965 9975 8155; +965 9982 2568; +965 9782 3639 (WhatsApp)

Email: vnemb.kw@gmail.com

• Embassy of Việt Nam in Egypt (also accredited to Lebanon):

Tel: +201040808993

Email: consul.vnemb.eg@gmail.com

• Citizen Protection Hotline – Consular Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Việt Nam):

Tel: +84 981848484 or +84 965411118

Email: baohocongdan@gmail.com

Responding to questions about the potential impacts of rising tensions in the Middle East on Việt Nam’s trade, economy and energy sector, Hằng said the issue has received close attention and direction from the Party and State leadership along with coordination among relevant ministries and agencies.

She noted that the Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued recommendations aimed at mitigating the impact of the conflict. Relevant associations and businesses have been urged to closely monitor developments and maintain communication with authorities to stay updated on the situation.

This would allow enterprises to adjust production plans, trade activities and transportation schedules in a timely manner, helping to avoid disruptions and minimise potential losses caused by the conflict.

Domestic authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to industry associations while also enhancing cooperation with international organisations to strengthen preparedness for similar incidents in the future.

On March 4, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed Decision No. 385 establishing a working group to ensure national energy security amid the complicated developments in the Middle East.

The working group is tasked with monitoring the situation, providing assessments and forecasts, and reviewing measures to address challenges in ensuring sufficient oil and gas supplies for production, business and public consumption.

It will also study and propose solutions, mechanisms and policies to remove bottlenecks and improve the country’s capacity for forecasting and responding to potential risks in a timely and flexible manner.

As a member of the working group, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will coordinate with other ministries and agencies to implement relevant tasks and ensure energy security in the context of the ongoing regional tensions.

Regarding safety measures for eight vessels and 160 Vietnamese crew members operating near conflict hotspots in the Middle East, Hằng said the Việt Nam Maritime and Waterway Administration has instructed relevant authorities and shipowner associations to closely monitor developments.

Preventive measures are being implemented to ensure timely responses to potential risks and to safeguard Vietnamese vessels operating in international waters as well as Vietnamese seafarers working aboard foreign ships passing through the region.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese representative missions in Iran, Israel and neighbouring countries will continue to closely follow the situation and coordinate with domestic authorities to implement necessary protection measures should Vietnamese vessels or seafarers encounter difficulties. — VNS