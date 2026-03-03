SHB Đà Nẵng, Takara sign sponsorship deal

ĐÀ NẴNG — Japan's Takara joint stock company has signed a sponsorship deal with local football team SHB Đà Nẵng to support the team in the V.League premier football championship this season.

The deal has helped the local team recover its standings, gaining better results in the ongoing championship, team chairman Hồ Kinh Tuấn Kiệt said.

SHB Đà Nẵng cruised to a 3-0 win over PVF-CAND in the 14th round of V.League 1 just after the sponsorship deal was signed on February 28, according to Kiệt.

The local team started the new football season with a new sponsor and based at the newly named Chi Lăng Stadium this year.

Last year, SHB Đà Nẵng also signed nine sponsors to help fund the football team for the 2025-2026 season, including major sponsorship deals from Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Bank (SHB), Vinamilk Wika, muRata and A&T.

City officials said Takara has helped fund municipal programmes in culture, tourism and community initiatives for years.

Currently, SHB Đà Nẵng ranks 10th out of 13 teams in the V.League 1 table after 14 matches.

SHB Đà Nẵng won the championship in 1992, 2009 and 2012, as well as two National Cup titles in 1993 and 2009.

In the past few years, director of the International Department of J.League 1's Shonan Bellmare club, Kiyoshi Sekiguchi, also paid a working visit to SHB Đà Nẵng to discuss future cooperation between the two clubs.

J.League's Kawasaki Frontale football club often joins sports activities during the annual Japan-Việt Nam Cultural Day in Đà Nẵng.

Đà Nẵng is one of four major cites in Việt Nam in which the Việt Nam-Japan Soccer Star Sports Centre started football and education training courses for children, after Hà Nội, HCM City and Vũng Tàu. — VNS