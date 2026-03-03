Daegu, Đà Nẵng opens bilateral tourism promotion booths

ĐÀ NẴNG — Two promotion booths have been installed at the tourism information centres of Đà Nẵng and Daegu to boost two-way exchanges between Vietnamese and Korean travellers and to promote destinations in both locations.

The city’s tourism promotion centre described the initiative as a positive step in implementing the co-operation agreement between the two cities, following a working visit by a delegation from Daegu in January.

According to the centre, the tourism showrooms in both cities will provide information for travellers seeking tour services, cultural experiences, cuisine and popular destinations in central Việt Nam and Korea.

The two cities, which established twin-city links in 2003-04, have also agreed to strengthen co-operation in the health tourism sector under the ‘Medic City Daegu’ platform, as well as in artificial intelligence (AI)- based transformation and hi-tech industries.

In recent decades, Daegu has supported Đà Nẵng in developing an integrated management centre focused on green and smart urban governance, urban management, disaster prevention, search and rescue and climate change resilience, strengthening the central city’s capacity to respond to mounting environmental and urban challenges.

South Korea remains a crucial driver of Đà Nẵng’s tourism growth. Korean visitors formed the largest segment of international arrivals last year, with 1.68 million travellers accounting for 40.6 per cent of total foreign arrivals, underscoring the market’s sustained importance to the city’s visitor economy.

Since 2022, Đà Nẵng has hosted the annual Việt Nam–Korea Culture Exchange Festival, further cementing bilateral ties. The city also serves as a transit hub linking tours from Jeju Island, Incheon and Seoul to other destinations, including the UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, Complex of Huế Monuments, Hoi An Ancient Town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary in central Việt Nam.

Major South Korean carriers, including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Aero K and Air Premia, operate services from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng, reinforcing strong air links between the two countries.

The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, a South Korean-invested resort brand, was among the first developers of beachfront hotel properties along the coastal stretch between Đà Nẵng and Hội An, helping to shape the area’s emergence as a high-end tourism corridor.

The beach city is currently home to 345 South Korean-invested projects with total registered capital of US$1.33 billion, placing South Korea among the top four investors out of 45 countries and territories operating in Đà Nẵng. — VNS