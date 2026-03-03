Vietnamese women in Belgium welcome spring at embassy

BRUSSELS — The Vietnamese Women's Association in Belgium recently gathered at the Vietnamese Embassy in Brussels to welcome the arrival of spring and International Women’s Day (March 8).

Born in March 2024, the association has quickly affirmed its role as a dynamic community connector through a wide range of meaningful activities. Notably, it actively joined the “Vietnamese Tết in me” – a Europe-wide competition among Vietnamese associations, and returned with second prize and four additional honours, and the distinction of having submitted more entries than any other.

One of its most devoted members is Nguyễn Thị Ngân, whose steady, understated commitment has drawn formal recognition from the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese. For her, the defining moment remains a journey to Trường Sa (Spratly) and DK1 offshore platform, a deeply meaningful experience that continues to fuel her commitment to supporting disadvantaged communities in Việt Nam.

The members’ strong national pride has also been vividly reflected in their journeys back to their roots. Some representatives directly marched in Hồ Chí Minh City during the 50th anniversary of national reunification and stood among the crowds in Hà Nội for the 80th anniversary of National Day.

The association also introduced a project to establish a Vietnamese Youth Club in Belgium, directed especially toward children of Vietnamese descent, including those of mixed heritage. The project focuses on preserving cultural identity and the Vietnamese language through an experimental school model that combines cooking and information technology classes with Vietnamese language courses tailored to different proficiency levels for children aged six and above. It is to help younger generations gradually understand, cherish and finally take pride in where they come from.

The air carried the familiar, enveloping scents of Tết with bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), bánh tét (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) and spring rolls. A group of Vietnamese students in Belgium, joined by members of the Belhit music ensemble, belted out heartfelt songs about spring and the homeland.

The gathering wrapped up on a warm and upbeat note, with fun games that pulled everyone even closer and sent the whole crowd home smiling. — VNA/VNS