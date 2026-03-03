Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

HCM City to host Áo Dài Festival

March 03, 2026 - 11:19
The 12th HCM City Áo Dài Festival will feature a series of activities in the city downtown area.
A parade of 'áo dài' (Vietnamese traditional long dress) along Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street during the HCM City Áo Dài Festival last year. — VNA/VNS Fill Photo

HCM CITY — The 12th HCM City Áo Dài Festival will feature a series of activities in the city centre.

As the city’s distinctive cultural and tourism product, the festival celebrates the beauty of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and contributes to promoting the image of a dynamic, modern, and culturally rich city to domestic and international tourists.

The opening ceremony will be held at President Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Park and Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street on March 6.

The festival will begin with the “Áo Dài Street” programme at 3 pm on March 6 on Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street, featuring an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese áo dài designs and an interactive space for visitors.

The áo dài art performance will take place at 7 pm on March 7 at President Hồ Chí Minh Park and Nguyễn Huệ Street.

On March 8, the event series will include a programme commemorating 1,986 years since the heroic Hai Bà Trưng (Trưng Sisters) Uprising against Han Chinese rule and the 116th anniversary of International Women’s Day, and a folk dance performance featuring áo dài starting at 7 am at President Hồ Chí Minh Park and Nguyễn Huệ Street.

On the same day, the Vietnamese traditional costume parade will start at 8 am along Nguyễn Huệ Street.

The final round of the HCM City Áo Dài Beauty Contest and the awards ceremony for the online Áo Dài Photo Contest will take place at 5:30 pm on March 8.

The festival will include a seminar entitled “Áo Dài for Consulates General, Consuls General’s Wives, and International Students Studying in HCM City” on March 18 at the Áo Dài Museum. — VNS

Áo Dài Việt Nam 12th HCM City Áo Dài Festival

Life & Style

Boy band reunites nearly 30 years after breakup

Formed in 1998, Quả Dưa Hấu is widely considered one of the defining boy bands in the Vietnamese pop music industry. With a youthful image and a distinctive musical identity, the band quickly gained popularity with a series of hit songs, becoming part of the nostalgia of those born in the 1970s and 1980s.
Life & Style

Tam Chúc complex in Ninh Bình granted special national relic status

Ninh Bình will work closely with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, experts, businesses and local communities to ensure sustainable preservation and restoration of the complex. The province also plans to gradually prepare a nomination dossier for “Tam Chúc Complex – Vân Long Wetland Nature Reserve” to seek UNESCO World Heritage recognition.

