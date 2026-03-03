HCM City to host Áo Dài Festival

HCM CITY — The 12th HCM City Áo Dài Festival will feature a series of activities in the city centre.

As the city’s distinctive cultural and tourism product, the festival celebrates the beauty of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) and contributes to promoting the image of a dynamic, modern, and culturally rich city to domestic and international tourists.

The opening ceremony will be held at President Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Park and Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street on March 6.

The festival will begin with the “Áo Dài Street” programme at 3 pm on March 6 on Nguyễn Huệ Walking Street, featuring an exhibition showcasing Vietnamese áo dài designs and an interactive space for visitors.

The áo dài art performance will take place at 7 pm on March 7 at President Hồ Chí Minh Park and Nguyễn Huệ Street.

On March 8, the event series will include a programme commemorating 1,986 years since the heroic Hai Bà Trưng (Trưng Sisters) Uprising against Han Chinese rule and the 116th anniversary of International Women’s Day, and a folk dance performance featuring áo dài starting at 7 am at President Hồ Chí Minh Park and Nguyễn Huệ Street.

On the same day, the Vietnamese traditional costume parade will start at 8 am along Nguyễn Huệ Street.

The final round of the HCM City Áo Dài Beauty Contest and the awards ceremony for the online Áo Dài Photo Contest will take place at 5:30 pm on March 8.

The festival will include a seminar entitled “Áo Dài for Consulates General, Consuls General’s Wives, and International Students Studying in HCM City” on March 18 at the Áo Dài Museum. — VNS