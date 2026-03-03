From humble beginnings: the first days of the Việt Nam People’s Air Force

The Việt Nam People’s Air Force (March 3, 1955 – March 3, 2026), throughout its journey of formation, combat and growth, has recorded many resounding achievements in wartime as well as in the cause of national construction and defence.
|On the occasion of the Lunar New Year Đinh Mùi (February 9, 1967), President Hồ Chí Minh visited and extended New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of the 921st Air Regiment, the Red Star Air Regiment. VNA/VNS File Photos
|General Võ Nguyên Giáp had a cordial conversation with Colonel and Hero Pilot Lâm Văn Lích at the Congress of Heroes and Emulation Fighters in the resistance against the US, January 1967. On his first combat sortie over Hòa Bình on the night of February 3, 1966, flying a MiG-17 fighter, Lâm Văn Lích shot down two US AD-6 aircraft in less than two minutes. For this exceptional feat, on January 1, 1967, President Hồ Chí Minh awarded him the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.
|MiG-21 fighter jets of the 921st Air Regiment, Red Star Air Regiment, stand ready for combat during the first US bombing campaign against northern Việt Nam (1967).
|During the war of resistance against foreign aggression, the Việt Nam People’s Air Force, together with armed forces and civilians nationwide, achieved resounding victories that contributed significantly to national liberation.
|General Võ Nguyên Giáp visited and extended Lunar New Year greetings to officers and soldiers of the 921st Air Regiment, the Red Star Air Regiment, on the occasion of Lunar New Year (January 1975).
|Air Force Heroes Nguyễn Văn Cốc (right) and Phạm Thanh Ngân (centre) exchange experience with comrades after a flight (1969).
|Pilots Trần Hanh and Phạm Ngọc Lan (right), two outstanding Vietnam Air Force pilots who shot down numerous US aircraft, review combat footage after completing a mission.
|President Lê Đức Anh visited the aircraft maintenance workshop of the 372nd Air Division on January 9, 1996.