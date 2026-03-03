Six school construction sites in Đà Nẵng speed up progress, promising new chapter for highlands education

ĐÀ NẴNG — In the central city of Đà Nẵng, investment in six inter-level boarding schools in border communes is not merely an education project, but a core political mission.

Six inter-level boarding schools at primary and lower secondary levels are being constructed in Đà Nẵng's border communes of Avương, Tây Giang, Hùng Sơn, Đắc Pring, La Dêê and La Êê.

With a total investment of nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion, the schools are set to be completed by August this year and will be ready for the 2026–2027 academic year, which starts in September.

Building schools along the nation’s frontier carries profound significance in helping to retain local populations, nurturing workers and strengthening the national defence and security posture.

The implementation of the six border-area boarding school projects has faced numerous challenges due to fragmented terrain, difficult transportation and limited availability of local construction materials.

Nguyễn Công Thành, deputy director of the Đà Nẵng Civil, Industrial and Technical Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, said the inter-level boarding schools in Đắc Pring and La Êê are located in remote mountainous areas near the border, where travel conditions are extremely challenging. National Highway 14D leading to these sites has seriously deteriorated, greatly affecting the transport of sand, stone and other construction materials.

Despite these obstacles, significant progress has already been made.

At the La Êê School project, with an investment of VNĐ270.7 billion, all 47 land plots from 29 households have been handed over.

The contractor has transported stone crushing equipment to the site to secure materials and registered to work through the Lunar New Year holiday, completing more than 95,300 cubic metres of levelling out of a total of 377,000 cubic metres.

At the Đắc Pring School project, worth VNĐ289 billion, 100 per cent of the site has been cleared, with levelling work across sub-areas reaching between 35 and 95 per cent completion.

Meanwhile, at Tây Giang School (a project worth VNĐ285.8 billion), contractors have completed foundation excavation and poured blinding concrete for 50 per cent of the classroom and administrative blocks.

Hùng Sơn School (VNĐ316.7 billion) has dismantled old structures, levelled 60,000 cubic metres of earth and is currently constructing the foundation for a concrete batching plant.

At Avương School (VNĐ 344.7 billion), a temporary school facility has been completed to ensure uninterrupted learning for students, and foundation excavation for the new building has reached 50 per cent, though compensation issues remain unresolved for two households.

To ensure the projects stay on schedule, on February 24 and 25, a working delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Trần Anh Tuấn conducted on-site inspections at all six construction sites.

Tuấn said: “All stages must operate independently in terms of expertise, but coordinate closely in timing. There must be absolutely no mindset of waiting for one team to finish completely before another begins.”

He also warned contractors to anticipate the upcoming rainy and storm season.

“When the rainy season arrives, there will be no way to shield the site to complete roofing work. In strong winds and storms, workers cannot climb to heights, lay roofing sheets, or pour concrete. All efforts at that point would be in vain.”

The six border-area boarding school projects in Đà Nẵng are not merely construction work. They represent a heartfelt mission and a determination to bring education to the remote frontier.

With strong and decisive acceleration, the new school complexes are expected to be completed on schedule, ushering in a brighter chapter for highland education in the 2026–2027 academic year. — VNS