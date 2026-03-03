Vietnamese communities in the Gulf remain safe amid escalating Middle East tensions: Embassies

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese diplomatic missions in the Gulf have confirmed no Vietnamese casualties or property damage amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which observers warn could evolve into a broader regional war.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the Middle East and North Africa on March 2 (local time), Vietnamese ambassadors to the Gulf said they are closely monitoring developments and have rolled out comprehensive measures to ensure timely and effective citizen protection.

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Qatar, the Vietnamese community in the country numbers around 500 people. As of 4pm on March 2 (local time), the embassy had recorded no casualties or property losses among Vietnamese nationals.

The embassy has been maintaining close contact with the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant local authorities to obtain official updates and promptly issue security warning to the community.

Safety alerts and guidance have been widely disseminated through the embassy’s website and social media platforms to help the Vietnamese community stay informed and take preventive measures.

The mission has also urged Vietnamese nationals to register and update their personal information to facilitate citizen protection work and potential evacuation in case of emergency. Contingency and evacuation plans have been reviewed and updated to ensure readiness for any crisis scenario. In case of emergency, Vietnamese citizens in Qatar can contact the embassy’s citizen protection hotline at +974 77088920 or via email at vietnamembassy.doha@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported that there are more than 4,000 Vietnamese people in the UAE, and all of whom remain safe. However, 84 Vietnamese passengers and six crew members are currently stranded in the UAE and have sought assistance from the embassy.

Amid increasingly complex security developments, the embassy continues to closely follow the situation, maintain communication channels, and provide early warnings to the community. Security advisories have been posted on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, alongside regular updates on the regional situation.

The embassy has advised Vietnamese nationals to stay vigilant, prepare for possible adverse scenarios, avoid high-risk areas, and remain calm. It is also implementing measures to ensure the safety of its headquarters and staff, while updating citizen protection and evacuation plans in case of emergency. The embassy’s citizen protection hotline in the UAE is +971 50 129 9789.

In Kuwait where nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens are living and working, the Vietnamese Embassy confirmed that no casualties or property damage had been reported as of 4pm on March 2 (local time).

The embassy has continued issuing advisories to the community. In case of emergency, citizens may contact the embassy at +965 9975 8155 or +965 2531 1450.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, which is concurrently accredited to Bahrain and Oman, said that as of the afternoon of March 2, it had received no reports of Vietnamese citizens being affected by the conflict in these countries. Approximately 6,000 Vietnamese nationals are residing and working across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman.

The embassy has urged citizens to strictly comply with local laws and authorities’ guidance, limit unnecessary travel, and proactively prepare safety plans for themselves and their families. In emergencies, Vietnamese nationals can contact the embassy in Saudi Arabia at +966 114547887 or +966 595731500, or via email at vnemb.sa@mofa.gov.vn. — VNA/VNS