Boy band reunites nearly 30 years after breakup

HÀ NỘI — Boy band Quả Dưa Hấu (Watermelon) will officially reunite for a live show on March 14 and 15 in Hà Nội.

Formed in 1998, Quả Dưa Hấu is widely considered one of the defining boy bands in the Vietnamese pop music industry. With a youthful image and a distinctive musical identity, the band quickly gained popularity with a series of hit songs, becoming part of the nostalgia of those born in the 1970s and 1980s.

After the four-member group disbanded in 2000, each member pursued a different path, yet all left a distinct mark on the music scene.

Bằng Kiều continued his career as a vocalist, earning a special place in the pop ballad and lyrical music genre, while Tuấn Hưng emerged as one of the most prominent faces of Vietnamese pop with his strong personality and unmistakable style.

Anh Tú found success not only as a solo artist, but also as a prolific songwriter and producer behind numerous high-profile music projects. Meanwhile, Tường Văn chose a quieter direction, making fewer public appearances yet continuing to write music and nurture his passion in his own way.

The live show, called Bản Ghi Nhớ (Memo), will mark the band's return, although members Bằng Kiều, Tuấn Hưng and Anh Tú have all appeared together occasionally over the years.

Long awaited event by fans, the reunion will bring back songs that once defined the youth of an entire generation.

The title Memo reflects how the members view their return, framed not as nostalgic closure but as a reminder that unfinished chapters can be revisited when the moment is right, allowing their musical journey to continue with greater maturity and experience.

"The reunion is the beginning of a new journey," Tuấn Hưng said at a recent press conference in Hà Nội.

"Although each of us has built an independent career, singing together again brings back the same excitement we felt in the early days."

Anh Tú said: "We discussed a comeback many times, but only now does the moment feel appropriate.

"More importantly, the reunion has to come from ourselves, because only we truly understand what the band means and how its story should continue."

More than a retrospective performance, the live show will revisit shared memories through music, giving audience members a chance to reconnect with melodies closely associated with their youth.

At the two-night show, Bằng Kiều, Tuấn Hưng and Anh Tú will perform together as the core lineup, recreating the band’s signature energy in a renewed form under music director Hồ Hoài Anh.

Along with the show, Quả Dưa Hấu will release an EP also called Memo, featuring six music videos produced with a focus on both sound and visual storytelling, including both old favourites and new songs.

The show will begin at 8pm at the Hồ Gươm Opera House. — VNS