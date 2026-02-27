Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese team gear up for 2026 Asian Dancesport showdown

February 27, 2026 - 08:12
Vietnamese dancers are preparing to deliver strong results at the 2026 Asian Dancesport Championship, which will be held in Việt Nam for the first time from July 9–12 in HCM City.
Vietnamese dancers compete in an international event. They are preparing to deliver strong results at the 2026 Asian Dancesport Championship. — Photo vietnam.vn

HCM CITY — Vietnamese dancers are gearing up to make a statement at the 2026 Asian Dancesport Championship, which will be staged in Việt Nam for the first time from July 9–12 in HCM City, as the country seeks to capitalise on home advantage at one of the continent’s most prestigious competitions.

The World DanceSport Federation has awarded hosting rights to Việt Nam for the championship, which will bring together Asia’s leading athletes to compete in two main disciplines: Latin and Standard.

The Sports Authority of Việt Nam has issued a decision to establish a national dancesport team, with athletes set to assemble from March 1. Training will be organised systematically at two principal centres in Hà Nội and HCM City. Competitors will follow intensive programmes aligned with international standards, combining technical training, physical conditioning, competition rehearsal and performance refinement.

The early preparations underscore the sector’s determination to leverage home conditions to its advantage, deliver a professional breakthrough, and further elevate the profile of Vietnamese dancesport.

This year’s squad features several highly ranked and experienced pairs in Asia and globally, including Phan Hiển–Đặng Thu Hương, Ngọc An–Tố Uyên and Anh Minh–Trường Xuân. The line-up also includes promising young talents such as Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên, Đàm Thùy Linh, Thạch Ngọc Anh and Nguyễn Nam Anh.

The blend of seasoned competitors and emerging athletes is expected to strengthen the team’s depth while supporting long-term development as Vietnamese dancesport continues to integrate more deeply into the international arena.

Leading preparations at the two training bases are head coaches Chí Anh and Khánh Thi, both seasoned figures with extensive international competition and coaching experience.

Coach Khánh Thi said the staff aims to develop a flexible competition strategy that highlights artistry, technical precision and the distinctive identity of Vietnamese athletes to enhance their competitiveness against established regional powers.

The decision by the World DanceSport Federation to grant Việt Nam hosting rights is widely regarded as recognition of the country’s organisational capacity and the sustained growth of its dancesport movement.

The 2026 Asian Dancesport Championship is expected to rank among the region’s premier professional events and to stand out as a major sporting and cultural occasion, showcasing a dynamic, open and distinctive Việt Nam to international audiences. — VNS

