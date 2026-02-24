Pool star Hoàng puts his way into the history books

Pool

HÀ NỘI — Dương Quốc Hoàng reached new heights in Việt Nam's pool community after winning the 2026 Premier League Pool tournament – his first ever Matchroom Major title.

Hoàng etched his name into the history books on Monday, Hà Nội time, after defeating Francisco Sanchez Ruiz of Spain 7-4 in sensational fashion in Florida.

The Vietnamese star not only lifted his maiden major trophy, but became the first Vietnamese and Asian player ever to win such a high-level tournament.

"Finally, I made it. The best thing ever come to me. I am extremely happy," Hoàng wrote on his Facebook page.

"Việt Nam – the champion! I'm the champion, everyone!"

Speaking to reporters after the event, he added: “Right now, I feel extremely happy and deeply grateful. This was a very tough tournament with so many strong players, and I had to fight for every single rack. There were difficult moments, but I kept believing in myself and stayed focused until the end.

"This victory is not only for me – it is for Việt Nam, for Vietnamese billiards and for everyone back home who has supported me. To stand here and represent my country on the international stage is one of the greatest honours of my career.”

The annual Premier League Pool event took place from February18-22 at Classic Billiards in Miami, featuring 16 of the world’s best players who went head-to-head for the prestigious title.

Hoàng, who won the Scottish Open 2024, overcame strong rivals on his way to victory including defending champion Moritz Neuhausen from Germany, Singaporean Aloysius Yapp and Albanian Eklent Kaci.

In the semi-finals, Hoàng battled past 17-year-old Indonesian sensation Albert Januarta in a dramatic toe-to-toe match. He entered the final as the front-runner following four days of relentless round-robin action.

In the championship-match, Hoàng controlled the early stages, building momentum against the former world champion and maintaining composure under pressure.

However, his missed the 9-ball in the penultimate rack handed Ruiz, last year's runner-up, a lifeline.

But in the following frame, after a composed safety exchange, Hoàng seized his opportunity and sealed his historic victory.

The triumph marked the culmination of years of persistence, having come close on multiple occasions without success.

“I hope this win inspires young players in Việt Nam to dream bigger and work harder," said Hoàng who walked away with US$25,000 bonus.

"We have a strong fighting spirit and great passion for this game. Today I’m proud to show the world what Vietnamese players are capable of.”

The event will return next year on February 16-21. — VNS