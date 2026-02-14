Year-of-Horse athletes aim high in 2026

HÀ NỘI — With the Year of the Horse drawing near, Vietnamese athletes are limbering up for what many see as a season defined by speed, spirit and forward drive. For several stand-out performers — especially those born under the Horse sign in the Eastern zodiac — 2026 is widely tipped to be a year of acceleration and breakthrough.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc: a new 400m queen

The women’s 400m final at the 33rd SEA Games in 2025 unfolded as an emotional and hard-fought race, as 23-year-old Nguyễn Thị Ngọc delivered a brilliant gold-medal performance

She returned Việt Nam to the top of the podium, reclaiming the title lost to Malaysia at the 2023 Games in Cambodia.

Ngọc’s sprint was described as a fight of bravery and iron will, coming as it did just after her recovery from an ankle injury.

Running in lane seven – not favoured for victory, Ngọc started slowly but surged to the finish. Thai runner Chinenye Josephine Onuorah tried to pass Ngọc in the last 100m but fell short as Ngọc held firm.

“I didn’t start as well as I expected,” Ngọc said. “But when it came to the decisive moment at around 300 metres, I refused to let myself lose. I pushed with everything I had — mind and spirit.”

She clocked 52.74 seconds, sealing her first individual SEA Games title at the distance.

"I met with challenges during the preparation for the tournament but a gold medal made me happy and every difficulty was deserved for the victory."

It was Ngọc’s first appearance in the event, and she completed the mission with distinction. She later joined her teammates to defend Việt Nam’s titles in both the women’s 4x400m and mixed 4x400m relays.

A hat-trick in Thailand made Ngọc one of Việt Nam’s most successful athletes at the Games.

She said the gold medals, especially the individual title, fulfilled one of her most important goals for 2025 and would serve as strong motivation for 2026, when she will be 24 and many international events await her.

Nguyễn Thị Phương Hậu: unbeaten Muay Thai fighter

Few imagined Nguyễn Thị Phương Hậu would one day become a world-class fighter. When she began training in 2013, she was small, fragile and barely 27 kilograms.

She followed her aunt — a SEA Games silver medallist — to a gym, where a casual invitation to train changed the course of her life.

“I was very skinny and tiny back then,” Hậu recalled. “I just wanted to get stronger through martial arts.”

Meanwhile, coach Đinh Công Sơn had expected to spot potential in Hậu because one of her family members had been good at Muay Thai.

But the more he worked with her, the more he realised she was a gifted fighter, showing tenacity, endurance and an ability to control a bout.

After 13 years, the little girl grew into one of the world’s leading fighters in the women’s 63.5kg division.

She has dominated the national championships since 2017, standing on the top podium seven times.

On the international stage, she won gold at the 31st SEA Games in 2022 and the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, the world championships in 2023 and the Asian championships last year.

“Sport is both demanding and rewarding,” Hậu said. "Many times, after injuries and exhaustion, I thought about giving up. But then, remembering my efforts and support of my coaches and family, I told myself I had to try harder.”

“My focus now is simple,” she added. “To keep improving and contribute as much as possible to the team.”

Nguyễn Quốc Toàn: lifting through adversity

Nguyễn Quốc Toàn received a rapturous welcome home after winning a remarkable gold medal and setting three records in the men’s 89kg category at the 32nd SEA Games in 2023.

It was an unforgettable milestone in his career and his performance stood out as the most impressive among the weightlifting champions.

The achievement not only confirmed his talent but also raised fresh hopes for Vietnamese weightlifting on the international stage.

Toàn prepared for the 33rd SEA Games aiming to defend his title, with his previous success providing a strong foundation. However, plans changed when organisers decided to stage only the 88kg class. A difference of just one kilogram, but one that had a major impact on his preparations.

Despite his determination and effort, Toàn had to settle for silver, losing to Indonesia’s Rahmat Erwin Abdullah, who outweighed him by nearly 5.9kg.

"It was silver but a medal of special meaning to me," said Toàn. "It is a gift for my thorough and strict practise and a never-give-up spirit."

His coach Nguyễn Mạnh Thắng said countries in the region had shown strong improvement in weightlifting, quickly narrowing the gap between each other. Toàn’s good form and competitive spirit were clear evidence of his class and maturity.

With his results closing in on those of Asia’s top athletes, Toàn has the potential to aim for high positions at the Asian Games and Asian Championships later this year. He could even earn a place at the Olympics in the future with stronger support.

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện: master of the pommel horse

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện is widely regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s best gymnasts, having established his dominance in the men’s pommel horse for three consecutive SEA Games since the 31st edition in 2022.

Before claiming his third gold in 2025, Thiện also won a title at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup, ending Việt Nam’s seven-year wait for victory at a world-level tournament.

He began gymnastics at the age of six in 2008 and has endured exhaustion and pain in a sport that demands strength, endurance and high technical skill.

“I come from a family with many athletes,” Thiện said. “That support made it easier to follow this path.”

"In 17 years with gymnastics, I have suffered many injuries, especially a serious torn anterior ligament in 2025, which made me think of early retirement. Fortunately, the support and encouragement of people around me helped me get up and continue pursuing my gymnastics passion."

He said thorough preparation in both terms of physique and mentality, along with strong determination, were keys to success in every tournament.

"I still have many shortcomings that need improvement. However, I am proud of what I have accomplished after years of continuous effort. My goal is to overcome myself," he said.

Coach Trương Minh Sang said: "Thiện's gold medals are remarkable results. It is a well-deserved achievement, a reward for his excellent efforts over the past years.

"His achievement shows that he has many opportunities to compete for medals at the ASIAD or participate in the Olympics."

Thiện and his teammates face a packed 2026 schedule, starting with the FIG World Cup series in March and continuing with the 20th ASIAD in Japan in September — a fitting test for athletes entering the Year of the Horse at full gallop. — VNS