Phoenix rises on fairways in Phú Thọ

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s top golfers will face a stern international test at the Phoenix Reborn Golf Tournament 2026 in Phú Thọ Province later this month.

The tournament will draw hundreds of competitors, including national standouts Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng, Hồ Anh Huy, Nguyễn Anh Minh and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh on the men’s side and Lê Chúc An, Lê Nguyễn Minh Anh and Nguyễn Viết Gia Hân in the women’s field.

According to the organising board, invited guests include players from the Korea Professional Golfers' Association and Vietnamese senior golfers who will be named later.

They will compete at the Phoenix CV Golf & Resort from February 27 to March 1.

The opening day features a priority event entitled Road to Phoenix Reborn for 60 VVIP players at the Champion Course.

The main competition takes place on the second day under the banner Reborn Phoenix, bringing together about 300 players after an opening ceremony showcasing Vietnamese and South Korean cultural values.

The third day, Reborn Legacy, is reserved for 240 club members and other invited guests.

The New Peoria System format will be applied, calculating temporary handicaps for players without established indexes.

The overall winner will be decided on Best Gross. Additional prizes include Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin. Any player scoring a hole-in-one will receive two luxury cars worth nearly VNĐ8 billion (US$308,000).

Vietnamese champion An and national No.1 Minh are leading contenders for the women’s and men’s titles respectively.

An claimed bronze at the 33rd SEA Games, becoming the first Vietnamese female golfer to finish in the top three at the regional multi-sport event.

She is also Việt Nam’s sole representative at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific 2026 in New Zealand from February 12 to 15.

World No.160 An earned her invitation following strong performances in 2024 and 2025, marking her third appearance at the tournament, which features 84 leading golfers from 28 countries and territories.

A recent title at the Tràng An - AJGA International Pathway Series 2026 in Ninh Bình has further boosted the 17-year-old’s confidence ahead of the Phoenix Reborn tournament.

Minh is widely regarded as one of Việt Nam’s most prominent golfers, following a string of strong performances at home and abroad in recent years. His most recent achievements for Việt Nam were two bronze medals at the SEA Games in Thailand last December.

He is currently a member of Oregon State University’s golf team in the United States.

The 18-year-old recently recorded a personal best of 17-under 216 on his debut for the team at the Hawai‘i Amer Ari Invitational 2026, an event on the American National Collegiate Athletic Association circuit. The result placed him fifth in the individual standings, while Oregon finished eighth overall among 20 teams.

The team will next compete at The Prestige 2026 from February 16 to 18 before Minh, who has been named in the NCAA All-West Coast Conference preseason team, returns home for the Phú Thọ competition. — VNS