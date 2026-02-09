Hà Nội Police to play through Tết in AFC Champions League 2

Football

HÀ NỘI — While most athletes are returning home to prepare for the nation's New Year celebration, Hà Nội Police players are training hard for two important matches in the AFC Champions League Two Round of 16.

Việt Nam's National Cup winners will take on the Tampines Rovers, the Singaporean league runners-up, twice in the next two weeks.

The first leg of the all-ASEAN clash will be at the Police's home ground, Hà Nội's Hàng Đẫy Stadium, today, while the second leg is away at the Jalan Besar Sport Centre in Singapore on February 18, the second day of the Lunar New Year.

The Singaporean side are the most experienced regional team remaining in the competition, with 14 ACL Two involvements. They secured their sixth knockout berth by leading Group H after five wins and one draw, in which they tied former Asian champions Pohang Steelers of South Korea 1-1.

Their sights will be set on a breakthrough, having fallen at the last eight on four previous occasions (2005, 2006, 2007 and 2016).

Meanwhile, the Police ended the group stage as the Group E runners-up with two wins, two draws and two losses.

They earned strong support by taking the leading place in the V.League 1, with two matches to spare.

Last week, the Vietnamese side also trounced Tampines Rovers 6-1 in the group stage of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup.

Coach Mano Polking, however, asked his team to be cautious ahead of their upcoming meeting.

He said in the Shopee Cup match, the Police fielded several players who are not regulars on the team. Although they showed off their skills, it would be a mistake to think that the next match will have the same result. If they get complacent, his team could have a big problem.

"Next week is a totally different game. Forget about this result – it means nothing, zero. Both teams were already eliminated today, so it is not the same situation," said Polking on February 4.

“If we make that mistake, we are out. Next week is a completely different story. We rested eight players today – seven plus one who was injured at the last minute. This result brings us nothing.

“We are not happy with our final position in the group. We are only happy with the performance of some players today, but this game gives us zero for the next match.”

One big reason for the Brazilian coach's concern is that some key Tampines Rovers players did not take part in the Shopee Cup match.

But in the do-or-die game in the continental arena, major scorers like Yuki Kabayashi, Faris Ramli, Dylan Fox and Talle Ndao will come out strong and show their skills.

Polking, meanwhile, has placed his trust on the good form of Lep Artur and Alan Grafite, along with national squad members, especially the Asian U23 Cup winners forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc, defender Phạm Lý Đức and midfielder Phạm Minh Phúc.

Wins for the Police would help the club reach a milestone for Vietnamese football, as they would be the first to advance to the quarter-final round.

Last season, national champions Thép Xanh Nam Định were disqualified from the Round of 16. — VNS