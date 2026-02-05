National team gear up for AFC Women's Asian Cup

Football

HÀ NỘI — The women's national team are entering a crucial phase of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, marking their first major tournament of the year.

Head coach Mai Đức Chung said the primary objective of this training camp were to enhance physical fitness, maintain a pressing playing style and refine short passing, tailored to the players' physiques, while also improving goal-scoring efficiency.

Young striker Vũ Thị Hoa from Hà Nội FC noted the heightened intensity in recent training sessions, particularly emphasising physical fitness and strength exercises. She stated that this increased workload is essential for players to enhance their physical condition in preparation for the high demands of the tournament.

“For me and the entire team, coach Mai Đức Chung’s intensified training is vital for improving our physical fitness and strength ahead of competition,” Hoa shared.

Regarding her personal goals, Hoa candidly expressed the need for improvement, adding “I want to enhance my agility and strength during tackles.”

Hoa also emphasised the team's collective growth.

She said: “After the last two games, we learned valuable lessons and need to continue improving. I will focus on progressing along with the team.”

Coach Chung has called up several young players for this camp as part of a strategy to rejuvenate the squad and build depth for the future. He said that the national team welcome young talents, especially those who excelled in the National U19 Women's Football Championship, demonstrating consistency, a positive fighting spirit, and a desire to contribute.

At the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, Việt Nam are in Group C alongside Japan, India, and Chinese Taipei. The tournament will take place from March 1 to March 21 in Sydney, Perth, and Gold Coast, Australia. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

The Vietnamese team will play their group matches in Perth, facing India on March 4, Chinese Taipei on March 7, and Japan on March 10 at Perth Rectangular Stadium. — VNS