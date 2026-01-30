Vinh takes second Victory Cup trophy, Bắc honoured again

HÀ NỘI — Trịnh Thu Vinh has once again hit the bullseye, after winning the Female Athlete of the Year statue in the Victory Cup 2025 on January 29 in Hà Nội.

This marks the second time in a row that the shooter topped the vote, equalling the record with swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên (2015, 2016) and long jumper Bùi Thị Thu Thảo (2017, 2018).

Last year Vinh gave a brilliant performance at the 33rd SEA Games, where she won four gold medals and set three new records.

Shooting was popular in 2025, as marksman Hà Minh Thành was also voted Male Athlete of the Year for a strong showing that saw him take two Asian Cup golds and two SEA Games golds, and set two new records.

Meanwhile, football forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc again made headlines, as he was named Young Athlete of the Year following a peak performance, helping his team win the SEA Games and Southeast Asian Football Championship titles.

Bắc and his U22 teammates also came out on top as the Team of the Year.

His trainer Kim Sang-sik, who won three regional trophies in 2025, was voted Foreign Coach of the Year.

Karate master Dương Hoàng Long, whose fighters won five SEA Games gold medals, was awarded Coach of the Year.

Volleyball spiker Trần Thị Thanh Thúy won the Most Popular Athlete award, while the 4x400m mixed relay runners – Tạ Ngọc Tưởng, Lê Ngọc Phúc, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc and Nguyễn Thị Hằng – were named Teammates of the Year.

The Athlete with a Disability of the Year title went to swimmer Vi Thị Hằng, who had just brought home four gold medals and two new records from the 13th Para Games in Thailand.

Victory Cup winners received a total of VNĐ750 million (US$29,000). The Cup is an event honouring national sporting figures' achievements, inspiring athletes to earn better results and encouraging people to practise sports. — VNS