U23 players to gain opportunities on national team

Football

HÀ NỘI — Kim Sang-sik will give his U23 players the chance to compete on the national team in the Asian Cup 2027 qualification in March.

The South Korean coach told Vietnamese reporters that he is reviewing the team's AFC U23 Asian Cup performance and making plans for the future at a January 26 meeting in Hà Nội.

Việt Nam finished third after defeating many strong rivals on their way to the last four at the tournament in Saudi Arabia. During the bronze medal match, his 10-man side defeated powerhouse South Korea 7-6 in a penalty shootout (after drawing 2-2 in regulation time).

The event saw young players showing their maturity and potential to grow into the core of Việt Nam's squad in the near future.

This younger generation "could play equally with any team in the continental arena", according to Kim.

He said his current Vietnamese players show good physicality, but after winning the SEA Games gold medal he had to make changes to ensure their best form for the Asian Cup.

In addition to improving their fitness to help players compete against rivals who were stronger and had better form, Kim also prepared their mindset, coming up with a variety of tactics for teams with different playing styles.

He especially praised the Vietnamese players in the match against South Korea, when he said they competed with more than 100 per cent of their ability.

"The South Korean team possesses good speed and height. In one-on-one situations, my players might be beaten, but we always had a backup plan and provide cover. I told them to take advantage of set pieces to create turning points and lead us to victory against our opponents," said Kim.

"Into extra time with a man down, they fought valiantly to defend the score and win in the tense penalty shootout. They played with a never-give-up spirit. They showed good individual qualities and team unity, strictly following tactics. I am extremely proud of them."

Kim said he believes that goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên, defender Nguyễn Hiểu Minh, midfielder Khuất Văn Khang and fowards Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn and Nguyễn Đình Bắc would develop further and could potentially play for the Vietnamese national team during the next training camp.

Việt Nam will host Malaysia at Thiên Trường Stadium in Ninh Bình Province on March 31, seeking a win to maintain their hope of advancing to the Asian Cup 2027 finals.

"I'm really looking forward to this generation, especially after they've gained experience and confidence at the SEA Games and the U23 Asian Cup. With the upcoming Malaysia match, many of them will have the opportunity to participate with the national team," the coach said, adding that he regrets Bắc won't be able to participate in this match due to a red card suspension.

"The Việt Nam Football Federation and I are working together on a long-term plan, looking towards the future of the Vietnamese national team so that we can participate in the World Cup.

"I hope that some players can gain experience in bigger leagues overseas. That will create a foundation for Vietnamese football to progress further," Kim said.

Praising Bắc's talent

Kim also praised striker Bắc, saying his impressive performance in the recent competition exceeded his expectations after nearly two years of watching him.

He said he had kept his eyes on Bắc even before he came to work in Việt Nam in 2024.

After nearly two years, the 21-year-old has improved and matured remarkably, with a uniquely confident demeanor. At the U23 Asian Cup, his performance was truly superior to many other players, Kim said.

Bắc's narrow-angle goal in the win over Saudi Arabia was a highlight.

“I was very surprised by that goal. Việt Nam were under high pressure. From that angle, there were almost no options. I thought he would pass sideways or do something else, but he boldly took a shot. It was truly an unexpected goal,” Kim said.

Bắc proved his ability, winning the Top Scorer title with four goals and two assists. He is the first Southeast Asian player to win this award in history.

Kim said he has spoken privately with Bắc many times and sincerely hopes the young striker can play abroad to further develop his career. — VNS