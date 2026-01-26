Việt Nam strikes Para Games gold in chess, pool and track

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam sealed a flurry of victories on the final day of the 13th ASEAN Para Games, finishing fifth in the medal table with an impressive haul of 38 golds in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on January 25.

The champions came from chess, swimming and athletics, with the chess squad leading the charge.

Master Trần Ngọc Loan claimed a double in the women’s B1 (visual impairment) rapid chess individual and team events. At the same time, Trần Thị Bích Thủy shone with two golds in the women’s PI (physical impairment) rapid chess individual and team competitions. Đào Tuấn Kiệt also stood atop the podium twice in the men’s PI rapid chess individual and team categories. The chess team alone contributed 15 golds, nearly half of Việt Nam’s total.

In the pool, Nguyễn Văn Hanh touched first in the men’s 50m breaststroke SB11 in 36.37 seconds, while Võ Huỳnh Anh Khoa captured his third gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke S8 with 34.73 seconds. His teammate Hồ Văn Đao earned bronze in the same race, finishing in 39.42 seconds. Earlier, Khoa also claimed silver in the men’s 100m freestyle S8, clocking 1:05.20.

Việt Nam’s athletes wrapped up the Games on a high, combining strategic brilliance on the chessboard with raw speed in the pool and track to leave a lasting mark on the 13th ASEAN Para Games.

Việt Nam’s female para-athletes also made a strong contribution to the overall medal haul. Swimmer Vi Thị Hằng claimed her fourth gold of the Games, finishing first in the women’s S7 freestyle in 37.75 seconds.

In the women’s 50m breaststroke SB4-SB5, Trịnh Thị Bích Như added another gold to the team’s tally with a time of 54.54 seconds, while Nguyễn Thị Sari took bronze with 1:08.92.

In athletics, Võ Văn Tùng excelled in the men’s javelin F33-F34 with a throw of 21.73m, with teammate Nguyễn Viết Đại securing silver with 20.63m. Vũ Tiến Mạnh finished second in the men’s 5,000m T11, while Nguyễn Văn Bình and Nguyễn Tùng Giang earned silver and bronze in the men’s 5,000m T12.

With 38 golds, Việt Nam achieved fifth place in the final medal ranking, meeting their target. Thailand dominated the Games with 175 golds, followed by Indonesia with 135 and Malaysia with 64.

The closing ceremony is scheduled for the evening of January 26 at the 80th Birthday Stadium. — VNS