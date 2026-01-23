Chess masters bring home seven Para Games titles

ASEAN Para Games

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese masters dominated the 13th ASEAN Para Games' standard chess event on day three of competitions on January 23 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The team secured seven gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in men's and women's categories and their impairment types.

Amongst them the most successful ones were Đoàn Thu Huyền, Nguyễn Thị Hồng, and Trần Ngọc Loan with a double of titles each in the individual and team categories.

Huyền triumphed in the women's physical impairment (PI) while Loan and Hồng were outstanding in the women's B1 and B2/B3 (visual impairment), respectively.

The last gold went to Đào Tuấn Kiệt in the men's B1 individual event.

The result helped Việt Nam top the ranking table. They will continue playing rapid chess on January 24 and blitz chess in the next day.

Earlier, Vietnamese swimmers and powerlifters delivered outstanding performances to enrich the medal haul.

A major highlight was swimmer Vi Thị Hằng who produced a remarkable display to win the gold medal in the women’s 100m backstroke S6-S7.

She clocked 1min 43.20sec, not only finishing well ahead of her rivals but also setting a new Games record for the event.

It was her third gold and second record in this Games.

The silver and bronze medals went to host athletes Phimsan Nathee and Chanin Patcharin.

In powerlifting, competing against tough opponents from the host nation and regional powerhouse Indonesia, Trần Thị Châu claimed a silver medal in the women’s 67kg event with a lift of 93kg, while Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thủy secured bronze in the women’s 61kg event, lifting 85kg.

In the afternoon session on January 22, it was track-and-field took centre stage as Vietnamese athletes delivered an impressive showing, claiming four gold medals in the javelin throw, shot put, discus throw and long jump events.

In the men’s F55 javelin throw, Kiều Minh Trung demonstrated remarkable composure and consistency to win gold with a distance of 26.60m.

Nguyễn Viết Đại added another gold medal for Việt Nam in the men’s F34 shot put, recording a throw of 7.49m.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thúy made a strong impression by winning gold in the women’s F54 discus throw with a mark of 15.30m, setting a new Games record.

She later pocketed a silver medal in the women’s F54 shot put with a result of 5.29m, highlighting her stable and versatile form.

Đinh Thảo Duyên continued to shine capturing gold in the women’s T12 long jump with a leap of 4.53m, also a new Games record. In the women’s T12 100m sprint, she finished third with a time of 15.10sec, completing a successful day with two podium finishes.

After three days, Việt Nam are at No 5 place in the medal tally with 24 golds.

Thailand overshadow the Games with 109 golds to sit at No 1 position. Indonesia come second with 68 golds, followed by Malaysia with 33. — VNS