UFC lands punch in Việt Nam with exclusive FPT Play deal

UFC

HÀ NỘI — The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has stepped into the ring with FPT Play, launching a multi-year media rights partnership on January 22 to bring its events to audiences across Việt Nam.

Under the agreement, FPT Play, a unit of FPT Corporation, becomes the exclusive media rights distributor for UFC events in Việt Nam.

The partnership will see FPT Play broadcast all UFC Numbered events and Fight Nights, starting with UFC 324: Gaethje vs Pimblett 2 on January 25.

Alongside live action, FPT Play will offer a curated slate of original programmes including UFC Countdown, UFC Connected and Road to UFC, a tournament that brings Asia-Pacific MMA talents to the spotlight and gives them the chance to earn a place in the UFC.

Việt Nam was previously represented by Nghiêm Văn Ý, who competed in the Road to UFC in 2025. Fighting in the bantamweight division (60.75kg), he advanced to the semi-finals.

FPT Play and UFC will work together over the long term to distribute content across a wide range of platforms, including terrestrial, cable, satellite, IPTV, OTT, internet, mobile, public screening rights and social media exploitation throughout Việt Nam.

“We are thrilled to usher in a new era of UFC engagement in Việt Nam,” said Kevin Chang, UFC senior vice president and head of Asia. With local talent continuing to emerge, Việt Nam has become one of the most passionate MMA markets in the region. Together with FPT Play, a leader in communications and technology, we look forward to delivering unparalleled access to fans across the country.”

Tô Nam Phương, deputy general director of FPT Play, said: “FPT Play is committed to delivering high-quality entertainment and sports content to our customers. This collaboration with UFC marks an important milestone, giving FPT Play users the opportunity to enjoy live broadcasts of the world’s most exciting martial arts events right here in Việt Nam.

“We believe this partnership will provide audiences with a complete, multi-platform and convenient entertainment experience that meets their growing demands, while reaffirming FPT Play’s commitment to enhancing service value for our customers.”

Viewers can enjoy the action simultaneously on multiple devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, PCs and laptops, the FPT Play Box set-top device and via the official website https://fptplay.vn.

UFC is the world’s leading mixed martial arts organisation, with more than 700 million fans and about 330 million followers across social media platforms.

Each year, UFC hosts more than 40 live events in the world’s most prestigious arenas and distributes its programmes to more than 950 million households in over 210 countries and territories. The UFC roster features some of the world’s top MMA stars, representing more than 75 nations. — VNS