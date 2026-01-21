Hà Nội FC setting new standards in professional football

Football

HÀ NỘI — After over two decades of professionalisation, Vietnamese football is undergoing significant transformations in operational thinking and club branding.

This evolution marks a concrete aspiration towards professionalism, with Hà Nội FC emerging as a shining example.

Since its shift, Vietnamese football has experienced remarkable changes in team operations. Club owners are adopting long-term strategies, prioritising youth training and enhancing media projects. Many clubs are actively working to modernise and create a sustainable future in the sport.

Among these clubs, Hà Nội FC, established in 2006, have made their mark by winning the national premiere league in 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, and 2022. The team have also claimed titles in the National Cup and National Super Cup, showcasing their aspirations, ambitions and long-term vision tied to a comprehensive professional model.

However, Đào Việt Anh, the media officer for Hà Nội FC, warns of the challenges ahead. Compared to markets like Thailand and Japan, Vietnamese football has started its professional journey later.

Only in recent years has there been a notable emphasis on business development and commercial value as fans increasingly seek enhanced experiences and modern amenities.

In its formative years, Hà Nội FC faced numerous hurdles in shaping their operational model. Progress is evident today, as the club have successfully established their own merchandise store, generating brand awareness and engagement with fans.

Despite understanding the complexities of navigating business opportunities in the Vietnamese football landscape, Hà Nội FC are committed to pioneering social media communication and maximising commercial potential.

The club continuously refines their skills, drawing inspiration from international counterparts while crafting their own distinct identity rooted in sustainable development.

“With Hà Nội FC, we learn from various models, particularly European clubs. We also take cues from other successful Southeast Asian teams like Muangthong United, Johor Darul Ta’zim, and Buriram United," Anh said.

"Our learning is not confined to a single model, rather, we observe the best practices and adapt them to our unique context. Each locality has its distinct identity and culture, so we aim to create a brand that reflects the essence of Hà Nội FC.”

In pursuit of professionalism, Hà Nội FC are dedicated to cultivating not just the skills of their players, but also their roles as ambassadors of the club.

Anh added: “Hà Nội FC understand that professionalism involves performance on the field and extends to each player's representation of our brand.

"They are expected to contribute positively to society and exemplify the values of the team. Our players are influential figures, and their actions resonate with the community. This has been our commitment for many years.”

Achievements

Through a sustained and strategic approach, Hà Nội FC's image has gained recognition both domestically and internationally.

Hu Miao Hua, a Chinese journalist and devoted Hà Nội FC fan for the past 13 years, embodies this growing global interest. Captivated by his first encounter with the team, he has travelled to Việt Nam multiple times at his own expense to support them on the pitch.

“I love this team deeply, it’s been 13 years," Hu said.

"I’ve visited Việt Nam four times to cheer for Hà Nội FC and regularly follow their progress in AFC tournaments. The club have built a solid fan base, and I believe they will continue to develop and promote Hà Nội’s image worldwide.”

The distinct purple jerseys of Hà Nội FC have garnered affection from international tourists, becoming a common sight in the bustling Old Quarter.

Media officer Anh said: “We’re thrilled to see Hà Nội FC jerseys while walking through the Old Quarter, particularly on Hàng Đào and Hàng Đẫy streets.

"Many tourists have embraced this purple jersey. Though it may seem small, it is a huge joy to know that our contributions are appreciated and supported by fans.

“Hà Nội is known for its culture, history, food and scenic beauty. However, I hope that in the future, when people think of the capital, they will also think of football.” — VNS